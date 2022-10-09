Elliot Wright and his wife Sadie announce they are expecting their second child

Elliot Wright and his wife Sadie are expecting their second child.

The former TOWIE star, 42, and Sadie are already parents to son Billie, three, while Elliot is also father to 15-year-old Elliott Jr and 13-year-old Olivia from his previous marriage.

They took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, with Sadie showing off her growing baby bump alongside a sweet photo of Billie and their ultrasound.

Alongside the joint post, the couple wrote: “We’ve been hoping and praying, and now we’re so excited to say another little treasure is on the way.

“Over 5 months of growing up, forever to love you.. We can’t wait to meet you, our sweet baby.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a picturesque Bromley ceremony in 2017, revealed in July 2021 that they had unfortunately miscarried when they were five months pregnant.

Elliott took to Instagram to share the news, writing: ‘It is with the heavy heart that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage on Wednesday and lost our baby boy at 5 months.

“Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been torn apart.

‘We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella…for helping us by our side more than you could ever know.

“We want to thank you so much for all your condolences during this terribly sad time, but ask for privacy as a family as we mourn the loss of our beautiful son.”

Sadie posted an identical message to her own social media page