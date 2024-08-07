Elliot Page says being trans ‘is a life hack’ as Juno star recalls feeling ‘miserable’ before coming out

Elliot Page opened up about the joy in his life after coming out as transgender in December 2020.

The Hollywood star, who made the transition 13 years after shooting to global stardom in the hit film Juno, admitted she was “very miserable” before taking the brave steps during a recent interview with Them.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh my God, being trans is a life hack,’ because I was so miserable before. And now I’m like, ‘What? This is great. I don’t care. This is great.’ What?'” she explained.

The Oscar-nominated actor He highlighted his new happiness sharing how exciting it was to recently see Cardi B in concert and fully embracing the experience as her true self.

“I’m a 37-year-old guy in a stadium, jumping up and down and screaming, and it felt so good to say, ‘Here I am,'” Elliot said.

He also expressed his deep gratitude towards queer communities that created spaces for people who, like him, are going through similar struggles.

“The trans community and people who have led the way in creating a world where I can actually exist — I wouldn’t be here without those things,” she said.

“I think I probably would have passed out.”

Elliot went on to reveal the overwhelming gender dysphoria he experienced years before publicly coming out as trans.

“It almost became something that I knew and just kept thinking I would find a way around it. I think it was just too much, actually, the concept of going through something like that publicly and then being an actor,” he began.

‘My brain was definitely doing its best to get close, but then it would spin… The dysphoria was so bad, and I would verbalize and think about it constantly, but I still somehow managed to convince myself that no, no, no.

“Or you might have to take on the next role. For many people, life goes on. People don’t have the opportunity to stop and analyze how they really feel.”

In October, Elliot opened up to Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose about the various feelings he had during his transition journey.

She revealed that before transitioning she always felt an overwhelming feeling of “wanting to run away” and described everyday tasks becoming increasingly difficult.

Elliot, who recently published his memoir, Pageboy, was brutally honest in revealing why it was so difficult for him to “exist” before coming out.

On the podcast, she revealed that she now “feels free” after transitioning, adding that she felt in ways she “never thought possible.”

She added that it had been a “game changer” before sharing how she felt beforehand.

“For significant periods of my life I struggled to function at a pretty basic level; I literally had a hard time sitting down, it was hard to be productive, even to be present,” Elliot said.

‘I couldn’t see the future because I didn’t know how much longer I would feel like this.’

Elliot said he thought continuing to live life that way and looking forward was “impossible.”

The Umbrella Academy actor explained that he even contemplated how he would continue working while calling his manager lamenting that he was still living a lie.

He detailed the devastating conversations he had with his manager that saw him question how he would “handle” everything and reveal he needed to get out, adding he was prepared for any judgement as he thought he would be blacklisted from Hollywood.

“Before transitioning, I always felt like I wanted to run away,” Elliot revealed before opening up about why he sought love before coming out.

Although the actor found it “very difficult to exist and function” in relationships, he longed to be in love because it felt safer than being alone.

“In my past relationships I was selfish because I fell in love just to have a moment to breathe,” she said.

Prior to his transition, he dated Samantha Thomas (2015-2017), Emma Portner (2018-2020), whom he married before coming out in 2020 and the couple split.

Now, the actor said he no longer needs to be in a relationship to fill his time.

“I feel very happy about the fact that I can be alone. I really enjoy being in contact with people, maybe having a bit of fun, but right now I’m alone,” he said.

‘So, I’m single.’

He also shared that his relationship with acting was “much better” now that he had made the transition.

“Literally everything in my life is better now,” Elliot added.

“There’s this ability to just exist every day on set and just be in my body.”

The star admitted that starring in the film as Juno MacGuff, a pregnant teenager, and being forced to dress a certain way “nearly killed him.” He appears in the 2007 film.

He shared that he no longer struggled to live life, but instead immersed himself completely in it.

Elliot said he also reminded himself how grateful he was every day, adding that he experienced “gender euphoria” from doing basic tasks like drinking coffee.

The Juno actor, who knew he was trans from a young age, said the trans community was a big reason he felt so free.

She added that Pageboy helped people “feel less alone, feel less ashamed and talk better with their parents.”

At the end of the podcast, the actor shared advice for parents who had children who wanted to make the transition.

He suggested that they “create kindness and support change.”

In the past, Elliot has spoken about the “intense” depression and anxiety she faced before coming out as transgender, admitting she had “severe panic attacks” when asked to wear dresses at public events.

As a child, Elliot, who grew up in Nova Scotia, was bullied at school by his peers, which he says had a lasting effect on his mental health. He is pictured here as a child.

Elliot added that the bullies left behind “a lot of shit” that he had to “work through and unlearn” in his adult life.