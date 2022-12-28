Elliot Page and Kate Walsh have fun at Madison Square Garden watching a hockey game together

Elliot Page and Kate Walsh appeared to be having a blast at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night when they were spotted together in the stands watching a hockey game.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, who recently released the cover of his upcoming memoir called Pageboy, smiled alongside Walsh, 55, who has a supporting role in his hit Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot and Kate watched as the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 4-0, cheering along with their mother, Martha Phillpotts.

Dressed in a dark green jacket, black sunglasses and a baseball cap, Elliot sat next to his redheaded co-star and watched the NHL game.

Kate proudly sported a Rangers cap and a wide smile, despite the fact that her team took a beating.

Cozy and stylish in a black sweater and patterned midi skirt, the Grey’s Anatomy star showed off her vibrant personality as she cheered and chatted throughout the night.

Kate was in high spirits during her chats with Elliot, creating a fun bookend for her mom, Martha, who wasn’t afraid to whoop and whistle into action.

Elliot came out publicly transgender and non-binary in a December 2020 statement on social media, writing, “Hello friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

He attended the LACMA Gala last month with comedian Mae Martin, making their debut as a couple.

Page has received critical acclaim for his performance in The Umbrella Academy since its premiere in 2019.

The show follows a family of seven superhero brothers who fight to save the world.

The The show’s third season saw Page’s character Vanya Hargreeves come out as transgender and transition into Viktor Hargreeves.

Walsh plays a villain called The Handler on the series, which has been renewed for its fourth and final season.

Walsh revealed in October this year that she is engaged to Australian farmer Andrew Nixon.

The actress moved to her fiancé’s home country and bought a beautiful house in Down Under so she could be with him.

And Walsh’s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Scott Foley, 50, was also at the hockey game.

Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband attended with his second wife, Marika Dominczyk, 42.

Scott looked casual but smart in his patriotic flannel, while Marika looked low-key in a black sweater and beige cap.

Date night: Scott Foley, 50, was also at the hockey game. Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband attended with his second wife, Marika Dominczyk, 42.