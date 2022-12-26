Ellie Warner leads the stars in sharing stories about Boxing Day excesses as Laura Whitmore takes a cold dip in the sea

Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner made fun of her baby bump as she led stars in sharing stories of Boxing Day excess with a beaming snap shared on Instagram alongside boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

The pregnant star, 32, joked, “Belly full of Christmas dinner,” in her caption after binge eating over the festive period, while her partner kept things low-key in a black sweater and jeans.

Meanwhile, Laura Whitmore, 37, flaunted her toned physique in a navy thermal top and light blue pants as she joined the list of celebrities who braved the cold to take a dip in the sea.

Waiting: Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner teased her bump as she directed stars to share stories of Boxing Day excesses with a beaming snap shared on Instagram alongside boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

Hilarious: The pregnant star, 32, joked, ‘Belly full of Christmas dinner,’ in her caption after overindulging in food over the festive period

In contrast to Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, the presenter shared a reel of her frosty morning, before warming up with a cup of coffee and snuggling with husband Iain Stirling, 34.

Elsewhere, Jade Thirlwall dressed as an elf as she ran out into the icy North Sea to take part in her local Boxing Day Dip.

The Little Mix singer braved the icy waters on her 30th birthday to raise money for Cancer Connections at the annual event in her hometown of South Shields, South Tyneside.

She donned an elf costume complete with a hat and pointy ears, accompanied by her boyfriend Jordan Stephens, 30.

Shivering: Laura Whitmore, 37, meanwhile, flaunted her toned physique in a navy thermal top and light blue pants as she joined the list of celebs who braved the cold for a dip in the sea

Trembling: The presenter inched unsteadily into the sea before coming out again shortly after.

Cute: In contrast to Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, the presenter shared a reel of her frosty morning, before warming up with a cup of coffee and snuggling with husband Iain Stirling, 34.

The couple shared a kiss, before Jade prepared to run across the sand with the other bathers.

Natalie Cassidy frowned on her fiancé Marc Humphreys as she took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a glimpse of her Boxing Day stay at home with the family.

The EastEnders star, 39, looked casual in all black as the cameraman lifted her up for the adorable moment, before they were joined by her daughter Joanie, six, and Eliza, 11, whom she shares with her ex Ben Porter.

Wayne Rooney wore matching reindeer pajamas with his children Kai, 13, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, as they stood in descending height order for a family photo.

The Boxing Day Dip is a charity event where swimmers dress up to run into the sea.

Hilarious: Jade Thirlwall dressed up as an elf as she ran out into the icy North Sea to partake in her local Boxing Day Dip.

Supportive: She donned a full leprechaun costume complete with a hat and pointy ears, accompanied by her boyfriend Jordan Stephens, 30.

Good cause: The Little Mix singer braved the icy waters on her 30th birthday to raise money for Cancer Connections at the annual event in her hometown of South Shields, South Tyneside

Thousands of hardy swimmers took the opportunity to burn off those Christmas calories as they took to the sea for a splash on Boxing Day.

Braving the insane conditions, participants wearing Santa hats and bikinis plunged into frigid waters across the UK, with events taking place in England, Wales and Scotland.

In Perranporth, in north Cornwall, crowds surged onto the icy waters as temperatures dropped to 8C.

The big dip takes place every year just after sunrise, and many people refuse to wear a wetsuit for protection as they run into the icy waves.

Kiss-kiss: Natalie Cassidy scowled at her fiancé Marc Humphreys as she took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a glimpse of her Boxing Day at home with the family

Doting dad: Wayne Rooney wore matching reindeer pajamas with his children Kai, 13, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, (L-R) as they stood in descending height order for a family photo

And across the UK, in Scotland, the Aberdeen Lions Club hosted its first Boxing Day dip since the pandemic, drawing scores of revellers.

There were similar scenes in Tynemouth, North East England, Redcar, North Yorkshire, Pembrey and Tenby in Wales, and Deal in Kent.

Crowds of hardy locals rushed onto the icy waters of Seaburn Beach, Sunderland, to raise money for charity.

The annual event, which has returned for the first time in three years, sees daring fundraisers run down the beach and take the icy plunge.

The swimmers wore a variety of colorful suits as they splashed around in the sub-zero temperatures.

Hundreds of chilly onlookers donned woolen hats, gloves and coats as they bundled up to protect themselves from the cold.