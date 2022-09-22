WhatsNew2Day
Ellie Simmonds explains she hopes to inspire the dwarfism community during her time on Strictly

‘If I can do it, people can watch too’: Ellie Simmonds explains she hopes to inspire the dwarfism community during her time on Strictly – revealing that 4ft2 American reality star Terra Jolé has given her some tips

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 16:53, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 17:08, September 22, 2022

Ellie Simmonds has explained her hopes of inspiring others during her upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing, with the aim of giving more representation to the midget community.

The Paralympic, 27, will join the show as the first-ever dwarf contestant — sharing “If I can do it, so can people.”

And looking for some tips and tricks, the sportswoman has also admitted to contacting American reality star Terra Jolé – who appeared in the American version of the dance competition, Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Friday morning’s BBC breakfast, Ellie explained her reasons for joining the show.

She said: ‘It’s all different and out of my comfort zone. But I’ve realized that if I can do it another way, people watching can realize they can dance and even if it’s not a traditional way, it’s different.

As host Charlie wondered, ‘The program now has a track record of people going through with disabilities and dispelling myths, is that part of your motivation?’

Agree, Ellie continued: ‘Yeah sure, you’ve seen Rose’s likes in the past [Ayling-Ellis} last year, JJ [Chalmers]Jonnie [Peacock]Lauren [Steadman] – some incredible people.

“Strictly Come Dancing is paving that way for people who are different on TV and it’s great.”

The star also noted that she got some tips from Little Woman: LA star Terra Jolé – who appeared on the 2016 season of Dancing With The Stars.

“I saw Terra Jolé, an individual with dwarfism, do it on the American version – Dancing with the stars. I’ve even reached out to her to ask for tips – how’s it going?

‘What do we do? How do we adapt? When I saw her do it, I knew I could do it, because I’ve never seen anyone with dwarfism dance before.”

Terra Jolé has also shown public support for Ellie following the news that she will be on the show, telling The Mail On Sunday: “Ellie is going to be amazing, it will test her stamina more than anything else she’s done, but I think she can make it to the final – I think she can win!’

Ellie recently opened up to MailOnline and other publications about starring in the show, stating that it will be an adaptation for both her and the professional she’s paired with.

The Paralympic explained: “Dancing with a person with a smaller stature is also new to the pros of course and then I’m completely new to dancing so it’s about how we’ll see how we can adapt and learn for me and my partner.” – it’s like where do you put your hands and things like that.’

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Friday, September 23 with a pre-recorded show, with live shows starting a day later.

The match was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, and the launch date of September 17 was pushed back a week to allow the UK to mourn Her Majesty and pay their respects.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Age: 55

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”

JAMES SPORTS

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

