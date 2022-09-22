Ellie Simmonds explains she hopes to inspire the dwarfism community during her time on Strictly

Ellie Simmonds has explained her hopes of inspiring others during her upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing, with the aim of giving more representation to the midget community.

The Paralympic, 27, will join the show as the first-ever dwarf contestant — sharing “If I can do it, so can people.”

And looking for some tips and tricks, the sportswoman has also admitted to contacting American reality star Terra Jolé – who appeared in the American version of the dance competition, Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Friday morning’s BBC breakfast, Ellie explained her reasons for joining the show.

She said: ‘It’s all different and out of my comfort zone. But I’ve realized that if I can do it another way, people watching can realize they can dance and even if it’s not a traditional way, it’s different.

As host Charlie wondered, ‘The program now has a track record of people going through with disabilities and dispelling myths, is that part of your motivation?’

Agree, Ellie continued: ‘Yeah sure, you’ve seen Rose’s likes in the past [Ayling-Ellis} last year, JJ [Chalmers]Jonnie [Peacock]Lauren [Steadman] – some incredible people.

“Strictly Come Dancing is paving that way for people who are different on TV and it’s great.”

The star also noted that she got some tips from Little Woman: LA star Terra Jolé – who appeared on the 2016 season of Dancing With The Stars.

“I saw Terra Jolé, an individual with dwarfism, do it on the American version – Dancing with the stars. I’ve even reached out to her to ask for tips – how’s it going?

‘What do we do? How do we adapt? When I saw her do it, I knew I could do it, because I’ve never seen anyone with dwarfism dance before.”

Terra Jolé has also shown public support for Ellie following the news that she will be on the show, telling The Mail On Sunday: “Ellie is going to be amazing, it will test her stamina more than anything else she’s done, but I think she can make it to the final – I think she can win!’

Ellie recently opened up to MailOnline and other publications about starring in the show, stating that it will be an adaptation for both her and the professional she’s paired with.

The Paralympic explained: “Dancing with a person with a smaller stature is also new to the pros of course and then I’m completely new to dancing so it’s about how we’ll see how we can adapt and learn for me and my partner.” – it’s like where do you put your hands and things like that.’

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Friday, September 23 with a pre-recorded show, with live shows starting a day later.

The match was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, and the launch date of September 17 was pushed back a week to allow the UK to mourn Her Majesty and pay their respects.