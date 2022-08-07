Ellie Simmonds, 27, is confirmed as the sixth celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 

Ellie Simmonds has been announced as the sixth celebrity to participate in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The Paralympic swimmer, 27, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and is six feet tall, is the first with the genetic condition to appear on the show.

Ellie will join already announced stars Kym Marsh, Will Mellor, Richie Anderson and Jayde Adams in Series 20 later this year.

After the announcement on BBC 5 Live Sunday Breakfast, the athlete said: ‘Oh my god!! I am literally bursting with excitement!!

“It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, like I wanted to tell everyone. I’m going to Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m also a tad nervous, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely terrified!

“Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun. I count down the minutes until it starts; learn to dance, meet my partner and everyone else involved in the show.

Plus wearing the sequins and stuff, it’s gonna be a blast. I’ve been watching Strictly from as far as I can remember; it’s a traditional run-up to Christmas with my family and it’s a real privilege to be a part of it.”

Ellie is best known as a gold medal winning Paralympic swimmer. At 13 she was the youngest British athlete to compete in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, winning gold medals in the 100 and 400 m freestyle.

(pictured during the 2012 London Paralympics)

In 2012, she won golds in the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley at the London Summer Paralympics and won another gold in the 200m individual medley in Rio 2016.

In addition, she also won ten gold World Cup titles.

At the age of 13, she won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and a year later, at just 14, she became the youngest person ever to receive an MBE.

She was elevated to OBE in the 2013 New Year Honors for services to Paralympic sport.

After Ellie retired from competitive swimming in 2020, she has gone on to present for BBC Sport, most recently for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and has made documentaries such as Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism? for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

She will explore disabilities and adoption in a recently announced ITV film.