Ellie Goulding shows off her new brunette locks in front of the Royal Variety

She usually puts on long blonde locks.

But now that fall has arrived, Ellie Goulding has turned to the dark side in gorgeous new snaps to show off her fresh brunette locks ahead of her Royal Variety performance on Thursday night.

The brunette beauty, 35, posed up a storm in her hotel room before heading to the star-studded red carpet event where she showed her 14 million Instagram followers the brand new look.

One photo showed Ellie pouting as she stared into space after getting her hair and makeup styled.

She wore her new locks straight and tucked them behind her ear to reveal her sculpted cheekbones and flawless makeup.

Ellie’s cropped dress revealed her tight midriff on both sides, while the asymmetrical neckline added a touch of whimsy to the all-black ensemble.

The thigh split and one-shoulder cut of her dress showed a little more skin.

She posted the snaps to her Instagram stories and as a post, captioning the photos, “Brunette barnet reveal pt. II.’

Ellie really showed off her chic sense of style as she led the celebrity arrivals for the 2022 Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The singer was spotted leaving rehearsals earlier in the day and she opted for a pair of black platform shoes to complete her look.

She wore a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and wore a lot of makeup to highlight her beautiful features, including a bold red lip.

The 35-year-old was seen catching up with the Countess of Wessex after performing her rendition of Fields of Gold.

While on stage, Ellie changed her outfit to a shimmering green and gold jumpsuit that hugs her lithe figure.

She paired it with a matching cloak that she tied over her shoulders before her performance.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of platform heels.

The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX on December 20 and the event will be the first since the Queen passed away in September.

Lee Mack hosted this year’s show, taking over from Alan Carr and it was run to benefit the Royal Variety Charity.

In addition to Ellie, Nile Rodgers performed with his band Chic, while George Ezra and Becky Hill also took the stage.

Rita and Gregory Porter sang a duet and Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds performed the remake of their 1996 hit Three Lions.

Chat: Ellie Goulding caught up with the Countess of Wessex on Thursday after her performance at the 2022 Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall