Ellie Goulding shows off her flexibility as she stretches in grey underwear set 

She is known for her incredible dance moves on stage.

And Ellie Goulding showed her flexibility as she stretched out in sizzling snaps shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The singer, 35, showed off her lithe physique as she posed in a gray underwear set while sitting on her carpet with her legs stretched out to the side.

Stretching: Ellie Goulding showed her flexibility as she stretched in sizzling snaps shared on her Instagram stories on Wednesday

She also posed standing with her arms reaching for the ceiling in another sensational photo.

Ellie wore her golden locks loosely in natural waves as she turned up a storm in her living room.

It’s not the first time Ellie has shown her flexibility, as she previously took to Instagram to show off her intense workouts in front of the camera.

Her latest posts come after she took the stage for a performance following a performance on BBC’s The One Show on Friday.

Fitness: The singer, 35, also posed standing with her arms reaching for the ceiling in another sensational photo

Star: Her latest posts come after she took the stage for a performance following a performance on BBC’s The One Show on Friday

She put on an energetic show as she performed her new song Easy Lover outside Broadcasting House in London, in the middle of her promotional video.

Elsewhere, the Brit Award winner told fans via her mailing list that her new music was “a long time coming” and that she had “many lives.”

The previously released remix track saw acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet take the original track.

And then give it its dark electronic twist by turning it into a pulsating club banger that slowly builds up to a memorable finale.

On stage: She put on an energetic show as she performed her new song Easy Lover outside Broadcasting House in London, in the middle of her promotional video

The new remix follows Four Tet’s Mango Feedback and Watersynth tracks released earlier this month.

Easy Lover, starring Big Sean and produced by Greg Kurstin, first arrived in July.

Ellie balances motherhood and her successful singing career.

And she recently shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 16 months, enamored with her baby son while wearing him in a hip belt.

The star – who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30 – posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

Career: Ellie (pictured in March) told her fans via her mailing list that her new single Easy Lover was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives”

She showed off her off-duty style in the snap, which showed her in white wide-leg jeans and a mustard jacket with oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue pants and a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt, while wearing gray socks.

Ellie’s sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after taking a career break to raise her son.

Ellie’s last release was 2020’s Brightest Blue and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer was going to tour with the album, but had to postpone her plans due to the Covid pandemic.