Ellie Goulding shows off her figure with Jodie Turner-Smith at amfAR during Venice Film Festival

Ellie Goulding showed her incredible figure at the amfAR Gala at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The singer, 35, was joined by Jodie Turner-Smith who impresses in a daring skirt she wore with a corset top at the charity event that benefits AIDS research.

Ellie’s wet-look metallic dress clung perfectly to her gym-honed physique as she glimpsed her lithe legs through a daring thigh-high slit.

Tight: Ellie Goulding, 35, showed off her incredible figure at the amfAR Gala at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday

Ellie’s gunpowder number was embellished with purple appliqué flowers and she increased her height with a pair of glitzy heels.

Her blonde locks were styled in a sleek low bun and she opted for accessories with a chunky chain.

Ellie was at the charity event to perform some of her hit songs for many of the stars in attendance.

Eye-catching: the singer was joined by Jodie Turner-Smith who impresses in a daring skirt that she will benefit from AIDS research along with a corset top at the charity event

Stunning: She glimpsed her lithe legs through a daring thigh-high split

Sensational: Ellie wowed in a wet-look metallic dress that perfectly complements her gym-cut physique

Jodie made sure to turn heads in her brightly colored ensemble with layers of green, pink and coral which she finished with a yellow bodice.

She wore an embellished choker necklace and a pair of silver earrings to complete her look.

The celebration of Italian culture, style, art and film will include an evening of cocktails, performances and a live auction, while raising critical funds for AIDS research programs.

Bold: Jodie made sure to turn heads in her brightly colored ensemble with layers of green, pink and coral which she finished with a yellow bodice

Colorful: She wore an embellished choker necklace and a pair of silver earrings to complete her look

Elsewhere, Heather Graham, 52, was beaming as she donned a gorgeous ruffled gown with a corset body and glittering details.

She was joined on the red carpet by Casey Affleck, who will be one of the many seats for the glamorous evening.

The actor, 47, was joined by girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, who turned heads in a sequined floor-length dress.

Beautiful: Elsewhere, Heather Graham, 52, was beaming as she donned a gorgeous ruffled gown with a corseted body and shimmering details

Slim: Casey Affleck joined her on the red carpet, which will be one of the many seats for the glamorous night

Couple: The actor, 47, was joined by girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, who turned heads in a sequined floor-length dress

Glitter: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan posed together for a photo on the red carpet

The couple first met in January 2021 and started dating 10 months ago, after Casey ended his nine-year marriage to Summer Phoenix in 2017.

Also in attendance was actress Patricia Clarkson who posed for photos with director Andrea Pallaoro.

Entrepreneur Hofit Golan looked stunning in a floor-length dress with ruffled layers, while Ukrainian fashion model Alina Baikova stunned in purple.

Glamour: Entrepreneur Hofit Golan (left) looked fabulous in a floor-length dress with ruffled layers, while Montanna Brown (right) opted for a cream dress with a cutout

Guests: Also in attendance was actress Patricia Clarkson who posed for photos with director Andrea Pallaoro

Daring: Rose Betram bares her tight torso in a devious semi-sheer dress