Ellie Goulding shares rare photo with baby son Arthur as she carries him in a hip seat waist belt

She is a proud mother to her only child.

And on Tuesday morning, Ellie Goulding shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 15 months, enamored with her baby son while wearing him in a hip belt.

The singer, 35 – who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30 – posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

Mother’s life: On Tuesday morning, Ellie Goulding, 36, shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 15 months, enamored with her baby boy while wearing him in a lap belt

Ellie showed off her casual style in the snap, which showed her in white wide-leg jeans and a mustard jacket with oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue pants and a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt, while wearing gray socks.

Ellie’s sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after taking a career break to raise her son.

Rare insight: Ellie last posted a photo of her son in November

The musician released her first single Easy Lover earlier this month after a two-year hiatus and has said she will now be making music “that makes people want to dance and forget everything” after the pandemic.

Ellie’s last release was 2020’s Brightest Blue and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer was going to tour with the album, but had to postpone her plans due to the Covid pandemic.

Ellie recently opened up about becoming a mother, admitting that it “has taken over everything” in her life after she gave birth in April 2021.

She and her husband Caspar married in a lavish ceremony in York Minster in August 2019, a year after announcing their engagement, and have been together since 2017.

The pair was the first set on a blind date by their mutual friend Princess Eugenie, and the art dealer asked the question in their country house over a jigsaw puzzle.

Her husband studied at Eton and Harvard and is the son of an aristocratic Yorkshire landowner and the nephew of art dealer Jay Joplin.