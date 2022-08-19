Ellie Goulding sets pulses racing in a bralet as she unveils the remix of her single Easy Lover

<!–

Ellie Goulding kickstarted her comeback by releasing a remix of her latest single Easy Lover.

The Burn hitmaker, 35, released a new version of Easy Lover on Friday as she posed for a sassy shoot wearing a racy black bralet.

Ellie told her fans through her mailing list that the song was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives.”

New single: Ellie Goulding is finally making her comeback as she recently released a four tet remix of her latest single ‘Easy Lover’ on Friday

Earlier this year, the singer told her fans that new music was on the way, so fans hope to see a new album from her soon.

The remix track sees acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet take the original track.

And then give it its dark electronic twist by turning it into a pulsating club banger that slowly builds up to a memorable finale.

Comeback: She recently told her fans through her mailing list that the song was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives”

The new remix follows Four Tet’s Mango Feedback and Watersynth tracks released earlier this month.

Easy Lover, starring Big Sean and produced by Greg Kurstin, first arrived in July.

And Ellie took to Twitter to share a tweet ahead of the new remix single, captioning it, “I’ve been a fan of @Fourtet forever.”

She continued the caption by saying she was “particularly obsessed with this one.”

It comes before Ellie took to Instagram on Friday to share a teaser clip of her latest single.

Captioning the clip with ‘Easy Lover’s @fourtekieran remix is ​​out now. Link in stories. I love you ‘