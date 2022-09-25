Ellie Goulding says cuddles with her son Arthur, 16 months, ease her crippling panic attacks

Ellie Goulding calms her crippling anxiety and panic attacks by cuddling with her little boy Arthur.

The singer, 35, shares her toddler, 16 months, with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30, and she says he’s helping calm the hectic situations that have “quite much of my life and career dictated”. .

Pop star Ellie’s anxiety increased when she became a mother and she says it was made “more intense” by “the current climate and what’s happening in the world.”

Calming influence: Ellie Goulding, 35, calms her crippling anxiety and panic attacks by cuddling with her little boy Arthur, 16 months (pictured in 2021)

She explained to the Mirror: ‘My fear just went off the map. It felt like it was reaching new heights of panic and fear.

“If you haven’t had a panic attack, it’s so hard to describe and explain, but it’s just so overwhelming…

‘It’s a kind of survival mechanism for you and your child. You want to survive for them as much as possible and you want them to survive too, so you fight a little bit for both of you. It is much.

Trouble: Ellie says he’s helping calm the hectic conditions that have “dictated much of my life and career” (Ellie pictured in New York this month)

She added that giving her son “hugs and hanging out with him” eases her problems, saying the joy her offspring bring her is “off the charts.”

Ellie recently opened up about becoming a mother, admitting that it “has taken over everything” in her life after she gave birth in April 2021.

The infamous private singer recounted the lifestyle change during a conversation with Ferne Cotton ahead of an intimate performance at The Biltmore, Mayfair for the Hilton Secret Socials this summer.

Protective: Ellie said her panic attacks are “a kind of survival mechanism for you and your child. You want to survive as much as possible for them and you also want them to survive’ (photo in July this year)

“Motherhood has taken over everything, it has affected everything,” she explained to Ferne.

Noting a few sleepless nights, Ellie continued, “The first, of course, is like wanting to be with your baby all the time.

“And then it’s just this whole new world of emotion and insomnia, a combination of those,” she explained.

But despite the change in pace, the Starry Eyed singer said the new chapter has given her more inspiration for music.

“I’ve managed to write a whole bunch of songs, actually it seems to have come even more naturally,” says Ellie.

She and husband Caspar married in a lavish ceremony in York Minster in August 2019, a year after announcing their engagement, and have been together since 2017.

The pair were first put on a blind date by their mutual friend Princess Eugenie, and the art dealer posed the question in their country house over a jigsaw puzzle.

Her husband studied at Eton and Harvard and is the son of an aristocratic Yorkshire landowner and the nephew of art dealer Jay Joplin.