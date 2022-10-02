Ellie Goulding looks glamorous in VERY bold floral print plunging neckline dress at PFW

<!–

Ellie Goulding put on a very glamorous show when she arrived at the Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night.

The singer, 35, wore a sleeveless black dress with a very bold plunging neckline, the dress showing her bare arms and shoulders in the air.

Pop star Ellie’s ensemble was decorated with an embroidered green and blue floral pattern.

The outfit was fitted at the waist to accentuate Ellie’s figure and give it an hourglass look.

She added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of black high-heeled shoes.

The star completed her look by pairing it with a pair of sparkly silver garland earrings and carried a handbag.

She wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features and wore her blond hair pinned back.

The Business of Fashion Gala Dinner celebrates the people who shape the global fashion industry.

It comes as Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, welcoming a slew of A-list guests from around the world.

And the star-studded gala also welcomed guests such as Jourdan Dunn, Jared Leto, Karlie Kloss, Ellie Golding and more.

It comes after Ellie said she soothes her crippling anxiety and panic attacks by snuggling up with her little boy Arthur.

She shares her toddler, 16 months, with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30, and she says he helps calm the hectic situations that “have dictated much of my life and career.”

Ellie’s anxiety increased when she became a mother and she says it was made “more intense” by “the current climate and what is happening in the world.”

She explained to the Mirror: ‘My fear just went off the map. It felt like it was reaching new heights of panic and fear.

“If you haven’t had a panic attack, it’s so hard to describe and explain, but it’s just so overwhelming…

‘It’s a kind of survival mechanism for you and your child. You want to survive for them as much as possible and you want them to survive too, so you fight a little bit for both of you. It is much.

She added that giving her son “hugs and hanging out with him” eases her problems, saying the joy her offspring bring her is “off the charts.”