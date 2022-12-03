Ellie Goulding looks ethereal in white dress at the Earthshot Prize gala

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ellie Goulding sparkled in a flowing white gown on Friday as she graced the red carpet at the Earthshot Prize gala in Boston.

The singer, 35, was dressed to the nines as she joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the event.

Ellie later changed into a shimmering crop top and flowing skirt backstage, after presumably performing in front of the crowd.

Stunning: Ellie Goulding looked ethereal in a flowing white dress as she joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize gala in Boston on Friday

Ellie, known for hits like Still Falling For You and Love Me Like You Do, looked ethereal in her balloon-sleeved white dress with a belt at the waist and a flowy skirt.

She showed a soft golden glow and wore her freshly dyed locks over her shoulders.

Ellie completed her look with glamorous make-up, including a heavy-lined eye and deep nude lip.

Dressed up: Ellie completed her look with glamorous makeup, including a heavy-lined eye and deep nude lip

Details: Ellie, known for hits like Still Falling For You and Love Me Like You Do, looked ethereal in her white dress with balloon sleeves, a belt at the waist and a flowy skirt

Other stars in attendance included Annie Lennox and David Beckham.

Backstage, Ellie was seen talking to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She swapped her flowing white dress for a brown crop top and sequined skirt.

Kate, 40, looked dazzling in a vibrant off-the-shoulder green dress from Solace London, which she rented from fashion rental platform HURR, which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) for the borrow a dress.

Glowing: She showed a soft golden glow and wore her freshly dyed locks over her shoulders

A vision in green! Kate, 40, looked dazzling in a vibrant off-the-shoulder green dress by Solace London, which she rented from fashion rental platform HURR

First outfit of the night: She swapped her flowing white dress for a brown crop top and sequined skirt

Rubbing shoulders: Backstage, Ellie was seen talking to the Prince and Princess of Wales

She paired the dress with a diamond and emerald choker that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana, who was gifted the necklace — reportedly worth more than $15 million — by the Queen.

Five winners were announced during the evening’s ceremony – one for each of the categories offered at the event: Clean our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix our Climate. Each of the five winners received $1.2 million (£1 million).

Ellie has a close relationship with the royal family and performed at their wedding in 2011.

William and Kate were entertained by a mix of Ellie’s own material and covers, including The Killers’ Mr Brightside, Stevie Wonder’s Superstition and Elton John’s Your Song.

She is also good friends with William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.