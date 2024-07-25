Ellie Goulding flaunts her incredible figure in sizzling holiday snaps after sharing a cryptic post about ‘restricting people who turn off your light’ following her split from Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding looked incredible in a series of sizzling Christmas snaps on Thursday, following her cryptic Instagram post about “restricting people from turning off your light”.

The 37-year-old singer flaunted her toned figure in a backless black swimsuit as she posed on a luxury boat.

In another image, Ellie showed off her long legs in a green miniskirt paired with a chic white top.

Ellie, who split from ex-husband Caspar Jopling earlier this year, also shared a radiant snap with her surfboard as she entered the ocean.

This comes after Ellie posted a cryptic message on Instagram about “restricting people from turning off your light” on Wednesday.

Ellie Goulding looked incredible in a series of sizzling Christmas snaps on Thursday, following her cryptic Instagram post about “restricting people from turning off your light”.

The 37-year-old singer flaunted her toned figure in a backless black swimsuit as she posed on a luxury boat.

The singer announced the end of her four-year marriage earlier this year after splitting from husband Caspar.

Ellie has been spending time in Costa Rica in recent months, where her new surfer boyfriend Armando Perez resides.

Now, it seems Ellie is trying to get rid of those people who make her feel boring and focus on relationships that make her feel “uplifted.”

The post read: ‘It’s probably important to restrict the time you spend with those who make you feel like your light is quickly dimming around them and spend more time with those who make you laugh, make you feel uplifted, positive, curious.’

Ellie and Caspar shared a joint statement on Instagram after it was revealed that Ellie had moved on with hunky surf instructor Armando, after the pair were spotted showing affection in Costa Rica.

She and her son Caspar were reportedly living separate lives for at least six months, despite trying to patch things up for the sake of their son.

She met hunk Armando in December during a girls’ vacation in the Central American country that borders Nicaragua and Panama.

Ellie, who split from ex-husband Caspar Jopling earlier this year, also shared a radiant snap with her surfboard as she entered the ocean.

She captioned the post: ‘No rhyme or reason’

This comes after Ellie posted a cryptic message on Instagram about ‘restricting people from turning off your light’ on Wednesday.

In February, following rumours that she and Caspar had been living apart for six months, photos emerged of the Burn singer kissing and cuddling the hunky surfer in the sea without her wedding ring, fuelling speculation.

This led to the couple publicly announcing their split, with Ellie writing on Instagram: ‘In light of recent stories, I feel I’ve been left with no choice but to inform everyone that Caspar and I privately split some time ago.

‘We remain best friends and have successfully co-parented with our children’s best interests in mind.

“We are committed to protecting the privacy of our family and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes. We will not be commenting further. Thank you.”

Friends of the couple told MailOnline that “divorce is the only outcome” following their split after two years of fighting to save their relationship.

In April it was revealed that Ellie had poured all her pain over the split into her new music.

She debuted one of the emotional songs, Easy To Love Me, in which she opens up about the split, during a one-off performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

To make Ellie’s performance in the UK capital even more devastating, Caspar was watching from the audience.

The singer announced the end of her four-year marriage earlier this year after splitting from ex-husband Caspar Jopling (pictured together).

Now, it seems Ellie is trying to get rid of those who make her feel boring and focus on relationships that make her feel “uplifted.”

In February, following rumours that she and Caspar had been living apart for six months, photos emerged of the Burn singer kissing and cuddling the hunky surfer (Casper and Ellie at their wedding).

In the song, she sings: ‘Every mistake I made was my last, still, you still fight for us.

‘I know it’s not easy to love me, but I’m yours if you want me. // I know it’s not easy to love me, but I’m yours, completely. // I tried to soak up all the water you had to go through just to get to me.’

Later in the song, she continues, “Maybe I’m too much for you. All the questions hurt my head. I finally found something true. I may lose it, but you know I’ll be there.”

On writing the song with Canadian producer and songwriter Jack Rochon, Ellie told The Sun: ‘We wrote this, but it’s what I do – I write from the heart and I write what I feel and I think about the consequences afterwards.

“I’m writing a new album. I hope it comes out this year. I’ve been working really hard on it and it sounds good.”