Ellie Goulding flashes a hint of her abs in a striped crop top and leather flares

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She was in the middle of the promotional campaign to promote her new single.

And Ellie Goulding continued to display her edgy sense of style as she took the stage for a performance following a performance on BBC’s The One Show on Friday.

The hitmaker, 35, showed off her taut stomach in a striped high-neck crop top and leather pants as she performed her new song outside Broadcasting House in London.

Hard to miss! Ellie Goulding, 35, continued to display her edgy sense of style as she took the stage for a performance following a performance on BBC’s The One Show on Friday

Ellie showed her funky fashion in her deep red striped crop top, which she paired with black leather pants.

The Burn singer was in good spirits as she posed alongside fellow show host Will Poulter and Rochelle Humes, along with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

It comes after the Brit Award winner told her fans via her mailing list that her new music was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives.”

Stylish: The hitmaker showed off her flat stomach in a striped high-neck crop top and leather pants as she performed her new song outside Broadcasting House in London

Stand out: Ellie showed her funky fashion in her deep red striped crop top, which she paired with black leather pants

Chic: She pulled her straight blonde locks into a simple up-do while performing after filming the chat show

Friendly: After her performance, Ellie was seen chatting with fellow show guests Will Poulter and Rochelle Humes

The previously released remix track saw acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet take the original track.

And then give it its dark electronic twist by turning it into a pulsating club banger that slowly builds up to a memorable finale.

The new remix follows Four Tet’s Mango Feedback and Watersynth tracks released earlier this month.

Easy Lover, starring Big Sean and produced by Greg Kurstin, first arrived in July.

Say Cheese! The guests were also seen posing for a group photo with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas

Finally! It comes after the Brit Award winner told her fans via her mailing list that her new music was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives.”

Wait and see: On the previously released remix track, the acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet took over the original track

Ellie balances motherhood and her successful singing career.

And she recently shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 16 months, enamored with her baby son while wearing him in a hip belt.

The star – who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30 – posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

She showed off her off-duty style in the snap, which showed her in white wide-leg jeans and a mustard jacket with oversized sleeves.

Happy! The guests were all chatting while Ellie played onstage

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue pants and a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt, while wearing gray socks.

Ellie’s sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after taking a career break to raise her son.

Ellie’s last release was 2020’s Brightest Blue and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer was going to tour with the album, but had to postpone her plans due to the Covid pandemic.