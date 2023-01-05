Ellie Goulding finally addresses rumour she betrayed Ed Sheeran by cheating on him with Niall Horan

<!–

Ellie Goulding has finally addressed the rumor that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

The singer, 36, sparked romance rumors with Ed, 31, in 2013, but later speculation began that Ellie had betrayed Ed by having an affair with One Direction star Niall, 29, after he penned the smash hit Don’t.

The starry-eyed hitmaker uploaded a TikTok video over Christmas and responded to a fan who wrote, “Can’t believe you cheated on Ed with Niall but slay.”

Ellie hit back: ‘Not true!!!! But also kill.

Fans couldn’t believe the singer had addressed the rumor after years of speculation.

One follower wrote, “Never mind Ed or Niall, I’m available,” while another added, “Ed will never forget dissing.”

Ed memorably wrote Don’t about an ex who cheated on him with a friend – allegedly Niall and Ellie.

Ellie and Ed were linked after they were spotted holding hands at the MTV VMA awards in August 2013.

But Ellie immediately took to Twitter to deny there was anything going on between the pair, claiming they were just good friends.

Hot stuff: Ellie looked amazing in the TikTok video as she danced to As It Was by Harry Styles in a plunging silk top and pants

Tongues wagging: Fans couldn’t believe the singer had addressed the rumor after years of speculation. One follower wrote: ‘Nevermind Ed or Niall, I’m available’

In a tweet she wrote that night, which she later deleted, she wrote, “I love that holding hands with my friends means we’re an item.”

Ellie also said, “Then I have a lot of relationships. Lover not hater. #whatthef**k.’

But Ed offered a slightly different version of events when he discussed his friendship with the Starry Eyed hitmaker on US radio show Clock 98.9 later in the year.

When asked about the rumours, he revealed that the pair were more than just good friends at the time, explaining, “I mean, normal people don’t hold hands when they’re just friends.”

Meanwhile, in 2015 Ellie admitted to having an affair with Niall Horan but insisted she never dated Ed in an interview with Elle.

She said: ‘I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I never dated Ed [Sheeran]. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it became such a big thing.

“I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or have not dated. It’s something I’ve talked to Taylor (Swift) about a lot. She certainly feels that.

Family: Ellie found love with Caspar Jopling and the couple welcomed their first child son Arthur in 2021

‘It’s bothering her. It’s like you can be a great artist, you can write great songs, but what everyone is talking about is a relationship they think you may or may not have had. It’s definitely something that we both think happens to female artists rather than male artists.”

Ed, meanwhile, stated in an interview that the song Don’t help him “get over the anger” about the woman who betrayed him.

Ellie subsequently found love with Caspar Jopling and the couple welcomed their first child son Arthur in 2021, while Ed married his high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and is a proud father of two.