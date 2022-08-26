Ellie Goulding dons oversized glasses and a bizarre wig in the video for her single Easy Lover

Ellie Goulding looked unrecognizable on Friday in the video for the solo version of her single Easy Lover.

The 35-year-old singer, who previously released the hit song with Big Sean, took on the role of a school teacher, complete with suit and oversized glasses.

Ellie also showed a strange haircut, which was much shorter than her usual look and had been smoothed out and colored with a faint pink dye.

The singer donned a burgundy suit which she then layered over a blue shirt and plaid tie before lying over a desk and kicking her leg in the air.

Ellie’s alter ego took the class photo before carrying her things down the school hallway and returning to her office.

The pop star seemed engrossed in the impatient character as she instructed her students, who all wore skirts, to pose correctly before losing her cool and drinking on a hip flask.

Say Cheese! The character posed with her students for a class photo

sip! The teacher who lost her patients decided to slurp discreetly from a hip flask

Despite the odd setup, Ellie still looked stunning while accentuating her natural beauty with a dewy makeup look.

It comes after the Brit Award winner told her fans via her mailing list that her new music was “a long time coming” and that it had “many lives.”

The previously released remix track saw acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet take the original track.

Strut: She later walked down the school hallway with her things, waving a large set of keys in her hand

And then give it its dark electronic twist by turning it into a pulsating club banger that slowly builds up to a memorable finale.

The new remix follows Four Tet’s Mango Feedback and Watersynth tracks released earlier this month.

Easy Lover, starring Big Sean and produced by Greg Kurstin, first arrived in July.

Ellie balances motherhood and her successful singing career.

And she recently shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 16 months, enamored with her baby son while wearing him in a hip belt.

The star – who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30 – posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

She showed off her off-duty style in the snap, which showed her in white wide-leg jeans and a mustard jacket with oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue pants and a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt, while wearing gray socks.

Ellie’s sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after taking a career break to raise her son.

Ellie’s last release was 2020’s Brightest Blue and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer was going to tour with the album, but had to postpone her plans due to the Covid pandemic.