Ellie Goulding displays her toned physique in thigh-high boots and a black mini dress in NYC

Ellie Goulding nailed a classy look on Thursday as she headed out to perform in Manhattan, New York City.

The singer, 35, showed off her stunning physique in a pair of black thigh-high leather boots – and increased her height with a block heel.

She added a figure-hugging black dress to the look, featuring a long-sleeved design, a cropped arm and a belted overlay.

Her golden blonde locks were styled in a voluminous curl, while the hitmaker opted for a pink makeup palette.

Adding some accessories to the look, she wore an impressive collection of earrings alongside statement rings – including one with a Turkish evil eye.

In the evening, Ellie switched outfits to add some warmth to her Manhattan look, swapping the mini dress for black slacks.

Pairing a black bodysuit with a Parisian slogan, the star went full throttle as she layered an oversized blazer over the look.

The Brit Award winner is currently promoting her new song Easy Lover as she spent the past week in the Big Apple.

Ellie’s new music, which she described as “a long time coming,” is the first release in two years for the star — who took a career break to raise her son.

Her last release was previously Brightest Blue from 2020 and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer would go on tour with the album. which was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer turned her hand to motherhood and last year welcomed her son Arthur, 16 months, with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30.

She keeps fans updated on life as a new mom via social media, but has described herself as “very protective” of her son — protecting his face from the public eye.

Ellie previously explained via Instagram: “I have chosen not to expose him to the world on social media. feel very strongly about this (I believe it’s his decision when he’s older!) I’ve had people take pictures of him occasionally (really!) and I’ve politely asked if they couldn’t.

“I’m extremely protective of him as any mother would be,” she said.

New Music: The Brit Award winner is currently promoting her new song Easy Lover as she spent the past week in the Big Apple