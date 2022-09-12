Ellie Goulding commands attention in a £3,400 coat as she steps out in New York

<!–

She knows how to draw attention when it comes to her choice of style.

And Monday was no exception for Ellie Goulding as she was stunned in a $3,400 double-breasted black trench coat with puff sleeves as she stepped outside in New York.

The singer, 35, caught the eye in the chic belted Carolina Herrera ensemble as she made her way through the streets of the Big Apple.

The hitmaker Love Me Like You Do radiated confidence as she stuffed her hands in her pockets during the outing.

She paired the look flawlessly with a pair of leather boots and wore a few shades of black while keeping her accessories to a minimum.

The singer had her luscious locks in a brushed wave for the chic look, as it hung behind her ears.

Her outing comes after she took the stage for a performance following an appearance on BBC’s The One Show last week.

She put on an energetic show as she performed her new song Easy Lover outside of Broadcasting House in London, in the middle of her promotional trailer.

Elsewhere, the Brit Award winner told fans via her mailing list that her new music was “a long time coming” and that she had “many lives.”

The previously released remix track saw acclaimed and renowned DJ and producer Four Tet take the original track.

And then give it its dark electronic twist by turning it into a pulsating club banger that slowly builds up to a memorable finale.

The new remix follows Four Tet’s Mango Feedback and Watersynth tracks released earlier this month.

Easy Lover, starring Big Sean and produced by Greg Kurstin, first arrived in July.

Ellie balances motherhood and her successful singing career.

She recently shared a rare photo of her son Arthur, 16 months, enamored with her baby son while wearing him in a lap belt.

The star – who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-trained art dealer, Caspar Jopling, 30 – posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

She showed off her casual style in the snap, which showed her in white wide-leg jeans and a mustard jacket with oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue pants and a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt, while wearing gray socks.

Ellie’s sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after taking a career break to raise her son.

Ellie’s last release was 2020’s Brightest Blue and featured the songs Worry About Me, Power and Slow Grenade.

The singer was going to tour with the album, but had to postpone her plans due to the Covid pandemic.