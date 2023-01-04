Ellenburg Depot hiker collapses on High Peaks trail

KEENE, NY (NEWS10) — An Ellenburg Depot hiker who collapsed on Johns Brook Trail was carried by Rangers Monday afternoon and is expected to be okay. The 22-year-old was found about two and a half miles from the trail, which begins at a Keene Valley parking lot called “The Garden.”

The call first came in to Ray Brook around 2:15 p.m. It took Rangers about two hours to find the hiker, who was returned to the Garden Trailhead at 9:30 p.m.

There, the rescue crew was met by a Keene Valley ambulance. The walker was taken to Elizabethtown Hospital for further medical care. Volunteers from the Keene Valley Fire Department’s Backcountry Rescue Team assisted in the implementation.

If the hiker had continued on the Johns Brook Trail, he would have eventually reached the top of Mt. Marcy after a long nine-mile walk. The climb is largely non-technical, but crampons, snowshoes and an ax are required in the winter months.

Mountain conditions can change at any time and clothing suitable for these changes should be considered at all times during the hike. If you need help with backcountry preparation, go to the environmental conservation department Stroll Smart NY, Information about the Adirondack interiorand Catskill Backcountry Information web pages for more information.