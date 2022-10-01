Ellenbrook WA man arrested for allegedly attempting to entice three children into his car in

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Midland Magistrates Court on Friday

A man who allegedly tried to lure three children into a car as they returned home from school has been arrested and charged in Perth’s northeastern suburbs.

The children, who are all under the age of 13, were contacted in separate incidents between 14.40 and 15.00 on September 22 in Ellenbrook.

WA Police claim the children were on their way home when they were allegedly approached by a man who tried to lure them into a gray Toyota.

Police are also investigating a fourth incident that took place at 11am on the same day.

In that incident, a man got out of his car and approached a two-year-old child at Stanbury Park playground, Ellenbrook.

A 19-year-old man was later located by police at a home in Ellenbrook and charged with three counts of breaching protective bail conditions.

Police are investigating a fourth incident that took place at 11am on the same day when a man got out of his car and approached a two-year-old child at Stanbury Park playground, Ellenbrook (pictured)

He is due to appear at Midland Magistrates Court on Friday.

Child Abuse Squad Detective Sergeant Andrew Broadley urged local people in the area to speak to their children as police believe there may be more unreported incidents.

“We are aware that other children may have been contacted who have not told their parents,” he said.

‘We encourage the local community to have conversations with their children, as there may be other unreported incidents.’

He also encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.

The series of incidents remains under investigation by detectives from the Child Abuse Squad.

Police have urged anyone who saw a man driving a gray Toyota Corolla in the areas around Ellenbrook or The Vines, specifically around Stanbury Crescent and Delapre Rd, to contact police.