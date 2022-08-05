Ellen Pompeo reveals she wants her hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy to be less preachy

Ellen Pompeo enters her 19th season on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which debuts in early October, though she wants the show to change its approach to social issues.

The long-running series created by Shonda Rhimes has never shied away from hot-button issues in the past.

The 52-year-old actress opened her Say podcast on Tuesday, which revealed that she wanted the show to be “less preachy.”

“I think if I had a wish, frankly, it would be to be less preachy about certain things in one episode,” Pompeo began.

“It’s like we’re doing an episode about, let’s see… Asian hate crime is one we did last season that was really moving. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time,” she added.

Rather than just one episode focusing on a particular topic, she’d rather the show “touch these societal issues that are important and be discussed throughout the series,” rather than “consistently [hitting] overlook you for an hour” and never talk about it again.

The podcast interview comes just after it was reported by Deadline that she will only appear in eight episodes in the upcoming 19th season.

Production is now underway for Season 19, with Pompeo still slated to narrate the episodes, but this may not be for everyone.

She also remains on board as an executive producer, despite limited on-camera appearances.

The Season 18 finale featured her character Meredith Gray deciding whether to stay at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle or move to Minnesota to be with Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

She decided to stick with Gray Sloan, although it’s unclear how her limited episodes will progress into Season 19, which is expected to run for 22 episodes.

The decision to scale back her on-screen involvement comes after Pompeo landed her first new TV role in nearly two decades for a self-titled Hulu series.

The series tells the bizarre true story of a Ukrainian orphan named Natalia Grace, who was adopted by American parents.

They eventually found out that Natalia suffered from a rare form of dwarfism and claimed that she was in fact a mentally disturbed adult threatening their lives.

The parents – Kristine Barnett and Michael Barnett – were charged with neglect in 2019 when they abandoned their daughter.

Most of the charges against the parents were dropped and Grace constantly denies that she is an adult con artist.

