Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey have cute red carpet moment at star-studded D23 Expo in Anaheim

Grey’s Anatomy originals, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, had a reunion of sorts as they shared the same red carpet at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

The two stars realized the enormous impact their characters – Dr. Meredith Gray and Dr. Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd – had during their 11 season together, seizing the moment and playing their identity and chemistry on screen.

With striking new blonde locks, Dempsey grabbed a microphone from Yahoo’s Kevin Plowly and then played the part of a journalist by asking Pompeo a series of questions, according to People.

“There’s someone missing from the show, I can’t figure out who it is,” Pompeo, 52, joked to Dempsey during the impromptu Q-and-A, as seen in a viral clip. “There’s someone missing from the show who was a big part of the show, and it’s not the same.”

Going along with the light banter, Dempsey shot back, “Justin Chambers,” in a reference to the actor not leaving Grey’s Anatomy until 2020 after 16 seasons of Dr. Alex Karev to have played.

Moments later, Pompeo confessed to Extra TV that she would like to work with Dempsey again in the future, and that they have already texted about it at one point.

“We’ve done some of our best work together. We’re both very proud of the work we’ve done, Pompeo said, adding, “We had a great time doing it and we’ve created something very iconic.”

Chemistry: the two stars are pictured during a romantic moment in season three of Grey's Anatomy

Dempsey, 56, would go on to confirm that he does indeed have “a few ideas” that they could work on together, including getting back on screen together.

“It’s always been a very special relationship that Ellen and I have had together, both in front of the screen and behind it,” the actor said of his longtime co-star. “I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent, and I’m originally from Maine, so it was very endearing and had that connection right away.”

After admitting that he also felt much of the show’s success was due to their on-screen chemistry, Dempsey acknowledged that “people want to believe in love,” so much so that many fans wish they were a real couple. goods.

‘People all over the world also wished we were really together. But she has Christopher [Ivery] and I have Jillian [Fink]and they’re incredible people, so luckily they have that with us,” he said of their personal lives.

they can be seen in season five of Grey's Anatomy

they are depicted in season 10 of Grey's Anatomy

While both stars attended to be honored as Legends at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event and for Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey was also there to promote the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, with some of his co-stars.

All this mutual love and respect between the former co-workers comes about 10 months after former Gray’s Anatomy co-star Isaiah Washington claimed Pompeo was given $5 million in hush money to keep quiet about Dempsey’s questionable behavior on set.

During an interview on KBLA Talk 1580 with Tavis Smiley, Washington said Pompeo took the payout and in return, she wouldn’t talk publicly about “how toxic and nasty Patrick Dempsey really was.”

Some of his years on the set of the medical drama happened when dozens of high-profile Hollywood names were accused of workplace misconduct amid the #MeToo movement.

Washington continued to insist that he was “used as a scapegoat” when he was fired from the series in 2007 after he was accused of using homophobic slur on castmate TR Knight.

So far, Dempsey and Pompeo have been silent on the claims.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek joined Pompeo when she was honored at the 2022 Disney Legends Awards at Disney's D23 Expo

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on ABC on October 6. Pompeo is going to scale back her on-screen time and will only appear in eight of the episodes.

Some of the new faces in the cast include Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis and Harry Shum Jr.

The medical drama series premiered on ABC in March 2005 as a mid-season replacement.

It has since become the longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on the network, as well as the longest scripted primetime series performed by ABC.