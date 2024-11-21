Ellen DeGeneres unrecognizable as a brunette at UK pub with Portia de Rossi as they flee US after Trump win

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are getting to know their new territories after reportedly moving from the United States to rural England.

The couple have been seen enjoying the tunes of The Corrs while stopping at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson who is located in the United Kingdom.

In a video posted next to the watering hole, Ellen and Portia were among those listening to the Irish band perform a relaxed acoustic performance.

Singers James Blunt and Natalie Imbruglia were also present.

‘@natalie_imbruglia @thetallirish @jamesblunt what a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial… what a good pub night should be… acoustic set, some drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organizing it!’, the post read . subtitled.

It seems her new life abroad may have inspired Ellen to consider a new hairstyle: she ditched her familiar blonde for a full head of brunette tresses.

For the occasion, both Ellen and Portia opted for black tops.

The video was shared last week, before The wrapper reported that the couple had moved to rural England.

DeGeneres is putting down roots in the United Kingdom with his wife and they reportedly have no plans to return to the United States.

To underscore the apparent permanence of the move, the couple plans to put their Montecito mansion up for sale.

A person close to former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres claimed that she and De Rossi were fleeing the city primarily in response to the 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump won a second non-consecutive term.

The couple reportedly now live in the Cotswolds, a rural area of ​​southwestern England that is about 100 miles from London.

The area is popular with celebrities looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of London, which would make sense for DeGeneres and Rossi, since they had already tried to avoid Los Angeles by moving to Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 75 miles from Los Angeles.

Ellen and Portia will have many famous neighbors. Stars with properties in the Cotswolds include David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Hurley, Jeremy Clarkson and Damien Hirst, among many others.

The video was shared last week, before The Wrap reported that the couple had moved to rural England; pictured in 2022 in San Francisco

The area is even home to royalty, as King Charles owns Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Kate Winslet also had a mansion in the area at one time, although it’s unclear if she still lives there, and Hugh Grant has been rumored for years to have a small hideaway in the Cotswolds.

In October, the sun reported that the couple had purchased a property in the Cotswolds, making their purchase before the 2024 election.

However, after Trump’s victory, the married couple were “very disillusioned” and one source claimed they then vowed to “get the hell out” of the United States, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

Although many celebrities have threatened to leave the United States in the face of a Trump victory, most have not followed through.

Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and Sophie Turner have said they were considering leaving the United States if Trump wins, although it is unclear whether any of them will actually do so.