Ellen DeGeneres spotted out with Portia de Rossi in first public sighting since death of Anne Heche

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi were seen in public for the first time since the death of DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend Anne Heche, when they alighted for lunch at the upscale Tre Lune eatery in Montecito, California.

DeGeneres, 64, donned a button-up short sleeve top, navy blue shorts and white Nike sneakers. The talk show host had her short blonde locks combed neatly while wearing a watch and sunglasses.

De Rossi, 49, was dressed in an off-white T-shirt with light blue jeans and brown ankle-high boots, with her blonde locks parted on the late summer day.

The latest: Ellen DeGeneres, 64, and wife Portia de Rossi, 49, were seen in public for the first time since the death of DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend Anne Heche, as they stepped out for lunch at the upscale Tre Lune eatery in Montecito , California on Wednesday

The outing marked the first time DeGeneres was seen in public prior to a previous visit to the eatery on Aug. 8, three days after Heche’s Aug. 5 car accident at a home in Mar Vista, California, in which she suffered fatal injuries. would turn out to be.

At the time, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she’d been in contact with Heche after the accident, and he replied, “We’re not in touch, so I wouldn’t know.”

DeGeneres said she “wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt” in the brief conversation regarding Heche, who she was in a romantic relationship with from 1997 to 2000.

After Heche’s death, DeGeneres said on social media: “This is a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.’

DeGeneres wore a button-down short sleeve top with navy blue shorts and white Nike sneakers

The outing marked the first time DeGeneres was seen in public prior to a previous visit to the eatery on Aug. 8, three days after Heche’s Aug. 5 car accident at a home in Mar Vista, California, which left her with fatal injuries. would turn out to be

After Heche’s death, DeGeneres said on social media: “This is a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love’

Heche is survived by son Homer, 20, from her former marriage to Laffoon, 48, and son Atlas, 13, with ex-partner James Tupper, 57.

Heche spoke on her podcast in June 2021 Better together with Heather Duffy on how she advised de Rossi not to get romantically involved with DeGeneres.

Heche knew de Rossi when they both appeared on the Fox series Ally McBeal, and said de Rossi was a guest at her 2001 wedding to her ex-husband Laffoon.

In the podcast, Heche said that “Portia even asked me about Ellen” and told her, “I’m going after Ellen,” to which Heche replied, “Red flag, red flag, red flag!”

Heche’s family said Tuesday that the late actress would be buried in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, the AP reported, citing a statement from Heche’s family.

DeGeneres and Heche were photographed at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California in September 1997

Heche said on her podcast last year that she told de Rossi she was dating DeGeneres: “Red flag, red flag, red flag!”

Heche was cremated and her ashes will be placed in a mausoleum on the site, as her son Homer said he and his brother “were confident that our mother would love the place we chose for her,” because “it’s beautiful.” is serene” and she will be one of her Hollywood colleagues.

“She was our mother, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community and now, for eternity.”

Once her tombstone is completed, the family will hold a small memorial to the actress.

Earlier this month, officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled in a report that Heche’s death was an accident and the result of “inhalation and thermal injuries” she suffered in the crash, which also saw her sustain a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma.”

Heche had won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the soap opera A Different World, and went on to appear in a number of high profile late 90s films, including Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog, Six Days Seven Nights and Psycho.