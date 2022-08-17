Ellen DeGeneres marks wedding anniversary to Portia after ex Heche dies

Ellen DeGeneres has celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi.

The 64-year-old television host tied the knot with the 49-year-old Australian-American actress in California in 2008 and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tribute. “It’s good to be loved. It’s deep to be understood,” the star said in her caption. “I love you @portiaderossi. “Happy 14!”

This comes days after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche died when she was taken off a ventilator after her fiery car accident in Mar Vista, California, where she ran into a house.

In the Instagram post, Ellen shared an adorable video.

It was a mishmash of the funniest moments from their day on her previous show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The two seem very much in love as they hold hands and compete to grab apples. They have also been featured on a game show,

The comedienne rather praised Portia as her ‘rock’.

Ellen credited her wife for helping ‘keep’ [her] go” after former employees of her talk show accused the show’s producers – who were later fired – of creating a toxic work environment in 2020.

She said, ‘It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I’ve been through without her.

“It was a terrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective.’

The couple has ‘grown together’ and now knows exactly how to please each other.

Portia added: “We have grown together as a couple and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. Doing that will make you a lot stronger. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.’

Ellen added: ‘We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, eat each other’s sandwiches – no, sentences. We’re in an easy rhythm.’

Ellen shared kind comments after Anne died.

“This is a sad day,” DeGeneres said. “I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love,” the comedian added.

She was in a relationship with Heche from 1997 to 2000.

Meanwhile, Heche’s memoir sells for nearly $750 (£620) after her tragic death.

The late actress — who died on Sunday at age 53, nine days after being seriously injured in a car accident — released her book Call Me Crazy in 2001, and its price has skyrocketed among collectors and fans after her. passing away.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the book — first published by Scribner nearly 21 years ago and costing $26 (£21) — is being sold as “collectible” on Amazon.

Depending on the seller, the memoir is offered for between $739 (£611) and $949 (£785).

Although an Amazon seller describes the book as “registered” by Heche – which would explain the high price – the book is being offered for hundreds of pounds by private sellers on other websites.

The memoir focuses on the star’s struggles with mental health as she tried to cope with life in the spotlight, plus the trauma she suffered from childhood abuse, as well as her high-profile past romance with DeGeneres.

In an interview with the podcast ‘Behind the Velvet Rope’ – which was released posthumously, Heche revealed that she was eager to write a new book Call Me Sane.

The planned tome — which she described as “the flip side” of Call Me Crazy — is said to have handled her life’s journey as she battled trauma and abuse, while advising other people to help them do the same in their own lives.

She explained: “It’s the practice of how to get over abuse and how to start the process of loving yourself with yourself that you engage with others, and living in love with kindness so that you can fully bring yourself to others.” .’

The podcast was recorded in January, but wasn’t released until Tuesday, two days after her death.

The Donnie Brasco star was “declared legally dead under California law” on Friday after sustaining a serious anoxic brain injury, but her family wanted to wait for organ donor matches to be found before cutting her life support.