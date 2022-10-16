Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi hold hands during stroll through Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres has been spending more time at home with her wife Portia de Rossi since her popular talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May.

And on Saturday, the couple packed up the PDA while shopping in Santa Barbara County, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles but just a few minutes’ drive from their swanky $49 million mansion in Montecito.

They looked relaxed and at ease, talking to each other as they walked hand in hand near a series of shops and restaurants, and more than once they couldn’t contain their laughter.

Quality time: Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi enjoyed a quiet day shopping in Santa Barbara, just a few miles from their Montecito mansion

The pair both opted for casual and comfort in the fashion department as they stepped out of their nearby mansion for an afternoon excursion.

DeGeneres, 64, wore brown utility pants, with elasticated cuffs that hugged her ankles, and a black t-shirt.

Knowing that she would be walking a lot, the former talk show queen also wore a pair of blue and brown running shoes during the day and had her blonde hair cut short with a part on the left.

The Louisiana native appeared to be joking as she told a funny story, leaving her longtime partner amused and laughing out loud.

Good medicine: The couple, who have been in a romantic relationship since 2004, continued their fits of laughter as they made their way through the streets of Santa Barbara

De Rossi, 49, was dressed similarly in black utility pants, only she would add a blue and white patterned poncho to the mix, along with brown ankle boots.

The actress, who hails from Horsham, Victoria, Australia, had her long blond locks pulled back from her face and in a loose bun.

The former star of Arrested Development and Ally McBeal seemed to get into storytelling mode, which also caused a few laughs from both of them.

End of an era: De Rossi last appeared on The Ellen Show in early May, about three weeks before the talk show aired its finale show

Life changes: The Australian actress announced she would retire from acting while performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2018, though she later explained that she would be making an exception for future seasons of Arrested Development

Going strong: The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last August

With The Ellen DeGenres Show airing the finale in late May, the couple spent most of their time in their 9,000-square-foot, 4.3-acre Montecito mansion. Insiderwhich is not too far from where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a $15 million house.

The famous couple has also had a sprawling home in the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills over the years.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are also a well-known real estate tandem, having focused many of their business deals on renovating and redecorating homes in Los Angeles and the Montecito area, then selling them, often to celebrity buyers.

The couple has been romantically linked for about 18 years and married in August 2008 after the same-sex marriage ban was lifted in California.