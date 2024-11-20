Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moving to ENGLAND after Trump win as they become latest stars to flee US

Ellen DeGeneres is making a quick exit from the United States – seemingly for good.

The 66-year-old talk show host, comedian and actress has moved to rural England, according to a new report in The cover.

DeGeneres is settling in Britain with her wife Portia de Rossi, 51, and they reportedly have no plans to return to the US.

To underscore the apparent permanence of the move, the couple has put their Montecito townhouse on the market.

A person close to the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host claimed that she and De Rossi skipped town mainly in response to the 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump won a second non-consecutive term.

The couple now reportedly lives in the Cotswolds, a rural part of south-west England, about 100 miles from London.