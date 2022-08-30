Ellen Burstyn agreed to star in Exorcist sequel after producers created acting scholarship fund

Ellen Burstyn has revealed in a new interview that she would not agree to return to a new Exorcist sequel unless future generations of actors are taken care of.

The 89-year-old Academy Award winner shared with The Hollywood Reporter recently that at the start of negotiations she initially turned down “a whole bunch of money” to appear in a self-titled sequel to Exorcist.

It wasn’t until she convinced the producers to create a scholarship fund for emerging actors that she was willing to return to the iconic horror franchise.

Burstyn clarified that she had “turned down” a return to the franchise going back to the first sequel, 1977’s Exorcist II: The Heretic, which was criticized by critics at the time but has since developed a cult following.

“I’ve said no every time,” she explained. “This time they offered me a whole bunch of money and I still said no.”

However, the filmmakers were eager to finally get her back in the fold.

“And then they surprised me and they came back and said, ‘We’ve doubled the offer.’ I said, “Okay, let me think about this,” Burstyn said. “I thought, ‘That’s a lot of money. Let me think about it.”‘

But the Requiem For A Dream star was concerned that she was being tested on her fee by the back and forth.

“The next thought that came to my mind was, ‘I feel like the devil is asking my price,'” she admitted.

To allay those fears, she decided to turn her fee into something that could help a new generation of dedicated actors navigate the industry.

‘My prize is a scholarship program for talented students from our master’s program at Pace University. That’s my price,” she recalls. “So I then went back and raised them up and finally got what I wanted. And I have a scholarship program for young actors.’

Elsewhere, she revealed that she had fulfilled most of her filming obligations, although she had agreed to return in November for four days of shooting with director David Gordon Green, who recently helmed the latest trilogy of Halloween films.

“And it’s coming out in 2024, on the 50th anniversary of The Exorcist, the original,” she said.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will star in the new film as a father who tracks down Burstyn’s character Chris MacNeil after his child falls victim to demonic possession.

According to Variety, the latest film will be the first part of a sequel trilogy, and Green is aiming to direct all three.

Burstyn has long advocated educating the next generation and is currently co-president of the Actors Studio with Al Pacino.

Founded in New York and later opening a branch in Los Angeles, the famed workshop was founded in 1947 by East Of Eden director Elia Kazan, along with Cheryl Crawford and Robert Lewis.

From the early 1950s, the organization was led by Godfather Part II actor Lee Strasberg.

In her interview, Burstyn talked about how actors like Marlon Brando, James Dean and Paul Newman seemed to have insights into acting that she didn’t have thanks to their studies in the studio.

Years later, she returned from Hollywood to New York to take private lessons with Strasberg, which she called “life-changing.”

Actors entering the program must pass both an initial audition and final audition, but students of the master’s degree program at Pace University, which will help fund her scholarship, can proceed directly to the final audition.