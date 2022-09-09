Elle Macpherson’s touching tribute to the Queen

Elle Macpherson is the latest Australian celebrity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty died at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

The supermodel shared a photo of her meeting with the Queen, along with a touching caption with a powerful quote from Her Majesty.

“I don’t know any formula for success,” Elle, 58, began.

Elle Macpherson (pictured) is the latest Australian celebrity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty died at her beloved Balmoral Castle at the age of 96

“But over the years I’ve found that some leadership traits are universal and often involve finding ways to encourage people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together. ‘

She then quoted the Queen from her 1991 Christmas broadcast.

‘Queen Elizabeth II… Let’s not take ourselves too seriously. None of us have a monopoly on wisdom,’ she finished.

Elle, alongside Hugh Jackman and Neighbors star Jason Donovan, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011, prior to her royal tour Down Under.

She was stylishly dressed in a beige dress with ruffles and a matching handbag.

Elle, alongside Hugh Jackman and Neighbors star Jason Donovan, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011, prior to her royal tour Down Under. Pictured above

The footage shows Her Majesty giving the large group a look before joking: ‘I didn’t know there were so many Australians.’

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Elle looked dizzy when she was in front of the Queen in 2011. Pictured with Hugh Jackman

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who will be succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move expected to renew the Republican debate in Australia.

“A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” Albanian said in a statement.

“The government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.”

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades. She is pictured receiving flowers from school children waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

Mr Albanese said that ‘from her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear that Her Majesty had a special place in her heart for Australia’.

“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she had occupied in ours.”

He praised the Queen’s relationship with Australia and the rest of the world.

“As monarch for more than half of the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Great Britain has matured and evolved during Her Majesty’s reign,” he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and all of his own citizens who held in the highest regard for Her Majesty

The Queen greeted every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the judgment of the Australian people.

This was the deft and diplomatic way she connected the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, countries around the world that will mourn her passing.

“This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm respect in which the Australians have always cherished Her Majesty will never fade.”

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor has been Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.