Elle Macpherson shows off her figure in jumpsuit as she joins Freida Pinto at Women in Cinema event

Elle Macpherson looked every inch the supermodel as she led the red carpet arrivals at Saudi Arabia’s Women in Cinema event on Friday.

The fashion icon, 58, showed off her incredible figure in a satin pink jumpsuit at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Also gracing the red carpet were model Sara Sampaio, 31, who was a lady in red, and actress Freida Pinto, 38, who stunned in a sheer embellished gown.

Known as ‘The Body’, Elle looked stylish in her jumpsuit, featuring unique detailing on the cape and hems.

It also had a high neckline with a small cutout above the bust.

Elle paired the look with pink sunglasses, a diamond watch, sparkling silver heels and carried a beige satin and jewel-encrusted handbag.

Her look was completed with her dark blonde locks out and over her shoulders and makeup that included dewy foundation.

Elle hit the red carpet alongside her new boyfriend, guitarist and songwriter, Doyle Bramhall II, 53.

Sara, meanwhile, looked fabulous in her red form-fitting dress, which emphasized her toned figure and ample bust.

Sara wore her long dark locks out and over her shoulders and added height to her statuesque body with a pair of black strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Freida, who is known for movies like Slumdog Millionaire, looked elegant in her jeweled sheer dress.

Her dress had a high neck, cap sleeves and neon yellow hem details.

The brunette beauty wore her dark locks out and over her shoulders in tousled curls and makeup that included a red lip.

Also present at the event was model and singer Carla Bruni, 54.

She looked chic in a classic black dress that hugged her figure in all the right places.

Sharon Stone, 64, looked fabulous in a fuchsia pink dress with a bold leg split.

The Basic Instinct star beamed as she graced the red carpet and showed off her dainty pins in her daring dress.

Jemima Khan, 48, who was also present at the event and looked glamorous, wore an embellished and flowing silver dress with a belt brought to her waist.

Jemima wore a colorful scarf over her shoulders and her long locks out and to one side.

Earlier this week, Elle in Saudi Arabia announced the first Tourism and Sustainability Awards, which will take place next year.

Her new romance with Doyle comes after her split from disgraced ex-doctor and anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield.

At the end of October, the Australian magazine New Idea reported that things were already getting “serious” between the couple, who traveled the world together.

A source told the publication, “Elle and Doyle have known each other for a while, but their friendship has recently turned romantic.”

‘It’s getting serious. Elle travels the world with Doyle and already knows his two adult daughters. He adores her and is also very supportive of her work in the wellness area,” they added.