Elle Macpherson and new boyfriend Doyle Bramhall share hugs in bizarre art video

Elle Macpherson got creative with her new man on Sunday.

The supermodel starred alongside artist and musician Doyle Bramhall II in a strange art video, and the results left her fans scratching their heads.

In the clip, the Australian beauty, 58, and the American guitarist, 54, appear under a lamp with a triangular design that falls down.

Elle is swung back and forth on a white pillow in a hooded robe while Doyle stands above her in underwear, folding his hands.

The pair then do a series of movements with their arms, opening their palms and each posing with praying hands in an interpretive dance.

At the end of the conversation, Doyle bends over to kiss his model girlfriend on the lips.

It appears the pair performed the routine to celebrate Doyle’s 54th birthday on Dec. 24.

Elle wrote in the caption next to the video: “Man’s main task in life is to give birth to himself, to become what he potentially is.”

“The main product of his efforts is his own personality,” she added, quoting German philosopher Erich Fromm.

“Happy birthday @doylebramhall2 I love this magical mystical dance we share together,” she added.

Her fans were a bit confused by the clip, one of them asking, “Okay, did you guys join the Illuminati?”

Elle seemed amused by the quip and personally responded to the comment with a laughing emoji.

Another said, “This reminds me of that movie Eyes Eide Shut, but only with white robes.”

Others were impressed with Elle’s artistic journey, with one person writing, “What a wonderful union of two very talented and creative souls.”

“It is very interesting who you are becoming…. we find our meaning later in life. Many blessings to you and your family,’ another agreed.

The couple went bowling with friends on Saturday night

It comes after it was revealed that Elle is in a relationship with American musician Doyle, who recently accompanied her to Saudi Arabia.

The new romance came after her split from disgraced ex-doctor and anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield.

The Australian magazine reported this at the end of October New idea that it was already getting ‘serious’ between the couple, who have traveled the world together.

A source told the publication, “Elle and Doyle have known each other for a while, but their friendship has recently turned romantic.”

‘It’s getting serious. Elle travels the world with Doyle and already knows his two adult daughters. He adores her and is also very supportive of her work in the wellness area,” they added.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Macpherson’s representative for comment.

Doyle, who is best known for working with Eric Clapton and Roger Waters, was previously in a relationship with Renee Zellweger for seven years before they split in 2019.

A year ago, Elle confirmed her divorce from disgraced British ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield, who is a hero of the ‘anti-vax’ movement.