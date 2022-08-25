Elle Macpherson, 58, looks years younger as she goes near makeup free

Throughout her career she has been known as ‘the body’.

But Elle Macpherson’s age-defying looks are also iconic.

The supermodel, 58, looked years younger when she went almost makeup-free on Thursday during a trip to Malta with her family.

The bronzed and beautiful mother of two glowed with just a little foundation and mascara on her face.

Elle bundled her blonde locks into a messy bun and wore a black slip dress that flattered her famously toned figure.

She wore several gold chains and an Art Deco inspired ring.

Earlier this week, Elle stunned in a bikini as she relaxed aboard a luxury boat that sailed around the island of Malta.

She posed for a series of Instagram snaps from the front of the ship, dressed in a skimpy black two-piece as she looked out over the ocean.

In other photos shared on her Instagram story, Elle sat next to family friends as they sailed at sunset.

She was also pictured sitting in the back of the boat wearing a Christian Dior straw hat.

The group eventually docked and Elle continued to take photos of her surroundings, including beautiful Maltese buildings and architecture.

Elle wore a linen maxi dress and adorned with a wicker tote bag as she posed in front of a sandstone building as she stepped through a blue gate.

She appeared to be traveling without a partner, despite the rumor that she was dating US-based French banker Olivier Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband.

In February, Elle and Olivier were reportedly spotted cozying up at an Elton John concert in New York.

At the time, an onlooker told The Mirror: ‘They seemed very happy together; it looked like they could be a new item.”

Celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi also posted quotes from an anonymous source who claimed Olivier looked “very cozy” with his “date” Elle.

“They looked like they were having a great time!” they added.

Elle, who has been called “The Body” since her early days on the runway, previously revealed her health and beauty secrets in a blog post for WelleCo.

Last September, she said she takes care of her skin and body by juicing up to four times a day, brushing the body dry, and following a $1,400 skincare routine from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

The model uses a dry body brush up to three times a week “to stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, clear my system of any toxins and exfoliate my body for smooth, soft skin.”

If she has a red carpet or photo shoot, she preps by juicing up to four times a day, using a blend of vegetables and her Super Elixir vegetable supplement.

“At home, I believe the best facial is what you put into your body,” she explained at the time.

Elle told Harper’s Bazaar Australia in January 2019 that she wants to exercise at 6:30am every day.

“I either do some yoga or I hop on my bike and go to the beach for a swim. When I’m on the road, I take my running shoes with me and go for a jog or walk – I love exploring every new environment and getting outside,” she said.

Elle, who has covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue five times, said she usually has breakfast at 8 a.m.

“Sometimes it’s a Nourishing Protein smoothie made with hemp milk, half a banana and a scoop of WelleCo Nourishing Protein in chocolate,” she revealed.

“If I want something warm, I’ll have a poached egg on sunflower- or wheat-free dark rye bread, oatmeal with agave, or a chia tea pudding soaked in almond milk.”