Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull’s replacements on The Block are revealed after they quit the show

Influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull sensationally stopped The Block Tree Change during filming for the upcoming season earlier this year.

And now it can be revealed that Sydney-based couple Rachel Carr and her husband Ryan will be the replacements for the couples.

In photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, Rachel, a successful hair and makeup artist, is seen ordering supplies from a Reece Plumbing store in Melbourne.

Rachel Carr and her husband Ryan will replace The Block quitters Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull on the show’s upcoming season – The Block Tree Change

She wore a pink and navy hi-vis shirt while carrying her supplies before getting into a car imprinted with The Block logo.

Rachel stars in the series with her plumber husband Ryan.

The couple owns a home design and renovation business called The RR Design Co and has been renovating properties for over 15 years.

Rachel appeared in good spirits while she ran errands between takes on the show

It is clear that Rachel and Ryan are a married couple from Sydney, with three children.

Makeup artist Rachel has a famous clientele including Amy Shark, Tones and I and Kate Cebrano.

The pair replace fashion influencer Elle and her footy star fiancé Joel, who withdrew from the competition just 48 hours after filming.

The couple made the difficult decision to leave after Joel’s mother Trish broke her neck during a fall at her Adelaide home.

Joel’s mother reportedly broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist.

Fashion influencer Elle Ferguson and her footy star fiancé Joel Patfull (pictured September 4, 2019, in Sydney) withdrew from the competition just 48 hours after filming

After their departure, Elle, 36, shared a photo to Instagram of the couple’s suitcases at Melbourne Airport, captioning it: ‘Wherever you are in the world, whatever you’re doing, family always comes first.’

A Channel Nine spokesperson confirmed their departure to Daily Mail Australia, saying: ‘Over the weekend we were surprised to find one of our new entrant teams leaving The Block a few days after filming for the upcoming season.

“We wish them all the best for the future and are excited to cast two new Aussies for the opportunity of a lifetime on The Block. The Block Tree Change will be broadcast later this year as planned.’

According to The Daily Telegraph, the couple made the difficult decision to leave after Joel's mother Trish broke her neck during a fall at her Adelaide home.

Host Scott Cam has since accused the pair of fleeing The Block in the middle of the night and not providing an explanation for their departure.

He dismissed their apology, telling News.com.au that although Joel’s mother injured herself before filming began, this was not the excuse the couple gave for throwing in the towel.

In fact, he claims, they gave no apology at all.

“They gave us no reason why they left. They never told us about visiting their sick mother,” the old host said on Tuesday.

‘We flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them in a hotel so they could see [Joel’s mother]and they came back and said everything is fine,” he added.

‘They never spoke to us’ [about quitting]; they just left in the middle of the night.’

Scott claimed the couple “never mentioned ‘Joel’s sick mother’ in the 48 hours before they left, or after they left.”

Scott also insisted on TV Week Monday that The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to see the couple’s visit to Joel’s mother, had they been made aware of the situation.

“Of course family comes first on The Block – we’ve stopped production before when people have had family emergencies,” he said.

“And of course I didn’t mean that anyone would visit their sick mother… It was because they hadn’t given us a reason.”

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

He told TV Tonight: “We had a 48 hour challenge to pick the house you get and after 48 hours they dwindled. It’s something that’s never happened before.’

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys kept going and just couldn’t keep up with the pace after 48 hours,” he continued.

‘Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Try it! It’s p**s bad.’

Scott allegedly told the other contestants that Elle and Joel were leaving because the renovation show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Bondi influencers.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.