Elle Fanning shows support for Manchester City F.C. as she holds up the team’s shirt at a match

Elle Fanning proved to be an unlikely fan of Manchester City FC on Sunday when she showed support for the team while watching a match at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

The Hollywood actress, 24, looked as chic as ever sitting in the crowd as the side defeated rivals Man Utd 6-3 thanks to hat-tricks from both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Elle looked very much at home as she joined other football fans in the crowd in the northwest city and shared an Instagram photo of herself waving the team’s shirt in the air.

Supportive: Elle Fanning proved to be an unlikely fan of Manchester City FC on Sunday when she showed support for the team while watching a match at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium

The Maleficent star shielded her eyes with dark Ray-Ban sunglasses, while her blond locks were swept half up, half down.

She definitely kept her looks low-key because people around her seemed more preoccupied with the game than being just inches from the A-lister.

While Elle never really talked about being a football fan, she definitely comes from a sporty family, with her father playing in minor leagues, her grandfather being an American Football player, while her aunt was a sideline reporter in football.

Success: The Hollywood actress, 24, looked as chic as ever sitting in the crowd as the side beat rivals Man Utd 6-3 thanks to hat-tricks from both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland

Glam look: Elle’s football style was a far cry from the sweeping black and pale pink dress she wore to the 74th Primetime Emmys last month

It comes after the Emmy-nominated actress shared never-before-seen snaps of her Halloween costume as Britney Spears last year.

The child star showed off her stunning six-foot figure on Sunday in a recreation of the 40-year-old pop star’s sexy costume from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elle (née Mary) draped a fake snake around her neck and wore a green bra top, little black shorts and thigh-high boots, selected by her Girl from Plainville costume designer, Mirren Gordon-Crozier.

Fanning’s longtime makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe gave her cheekbones a lot of shine, a profusion of black eyeliner and an overall body color.

‘Ghosts of Halloween fits’: It comes after the Emmy-nominated actress shared never-before-seen snaps of her Halloween costume as Britney Spears last year

Georgia-born blonde Girl from Plainville hairstylist Jules Holdren gave her Britney-style locks for the spooky festivities.

Elle captioned her slideshow: ‘Ghosts of Halloween past.’

Fanning received rave reviews from Paris Hilton and Chloë Grace Moretz, as well as her Girl from Plainville mother Cara Buono, Walker actor Keegan Allen and Starcrawler frontwoman Arrow de Wilde.

Fit: The 24-year-old former child star showed off her stunning six-foot figure in a recreation of the 40-year-old pop star’s sexy costume from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards