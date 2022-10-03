Elle Fanning shares never-before-seen snaps of her Britney Spears Halloween costume from last year

On Sunday, Emmy-nominated actress Elle Fanning shared last year’s never-before-seen snaps of her Halloween costume as Britney Spears.

The 24-year-old former child star showed off her stunning six-foot figure in a recreation of the 40-year-old pop star’s sexy costume from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elle (née Mary) draped a fake snake around her neck and wore a green bra top, little black shorts and thigh-high boots, selected by her Girl from Plainville costume designer, Mirren Gordon-Crozier.

‘Ghosts of Halloween suits’: On Sunday, Emmy-nominated actress Elle Fanning shared never-before-seen snaps of her Halloween costume as Britney Spears last year

Fanning’s longtime makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe gave her cheekbones a lot of shine, a profusion of black eyeliner and an overall body color.

Georgia-born blonde Girl from Plainville hairstylist Jules Holdren gave her Britney-style locks for the spooky festivities.

Elle – with 7.3 million Instagram/TikTok followers – captioned her slideshow: ‘Ghosts of Halloween past.’

Fanning received rave reviews from Paris Hilton and Chloë Grace Moretz, as well as her Girl from Plainville mother Cara Buono, Walker actor Keegan Allen and Starcrawler frontwoman Arrow de Wilde.

Fit: The 24-year-old former child star showed off her stunning six-foot figure in a recreation of the 40-year-old pop star’s sexy costume from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards

Tight tummy: Elle (née Mary) draped a fake snake around her neck and wore a green bra top, tiny black shorts and thigh-high boots selected by her Girl from Plainville costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Ready for her close-up: Fanning’s longtime makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe gave her cheekbones lots of shine, a profusion of black eyeliner and an overall body color

Mirror Selfie: Jules Holdren, the Georgia-born blonde Girl from Plainville, gave her Britney-style locks for the spooky festivities

‘Iconic!’ Elle received rave reviews from Paris Hilton and Chloë Grace Moretz, as well as her Girl from Plainville mother Cara Buono, Walker actor Keegan Allen and Starcrawler frontwoman Arrow de Wilde.

The real deal: Spears made VMA’s history performing I’m a Slave 4 U while holding a large albino python on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera House in Manhattan 21 years ago

Spears made VMA’s history performing I’m a Slave 4 U while holding a large albino python on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera House in Manhattan 21 years ago.

And the two-time Golden Globe nominee wasn’t alone, as at the Halloween party, she was joined by her Girl from Plainville on-screen love interest Colton Ryan.

The 27-year-old Broadway thespian seemed to love it, dressed in a beehive wig and feathered dress like a Fem bot from the Austin Powers movies.

In Patrick Macmanus’ eight-part limited series on Hulu, the acting couple portrayed the real-life Michelle Carter and her suicidal 18-year-old boyfriend Conrad “Coco” Roy III.

What a grind! And Fanning wasn’t alone, as at the Halloween party she was joined by her Girl from Plainville on-screen love interest Colton Ryan (R)

Flexible: The 27-year-old Broadway thespian seemed to love it, dressed in a beehive wig and feathered dress like a Fem bot from the Austin Powers movies

Serious Stuff: In Patrick Macmanus’ eight-part limited series on Hulu, the acting couple portrayed the real-life Michelle Carter and her suicidal 18-year-old boyfriend Conrad “Coco” Roy III

Last month Elle shared: Harper’s Bazaar Australia that she was hard at work as an executive producer reprising her role as Catherine the Great in season three of Hulu’s The Great

“This is the longest I’ve played a character and she meant so much to me when I found out who I want to be in this world,” Fanning told the magazine.

But first, the public can see the brand ambassador of Paco Rabanne and her big sister Dakota in Mélanie Laurent’s WWII drama The Nightingale. What’s? planned in US theaters on December 23.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel, the drama revolves around two sisters who struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France.

‘This is the longest I’ve ever played a character’: Last month, Elle told Harper’s Bazaar Australia that she was hard at work producing and re-recording her role as Catherine the Great in season three of Hulu’s The Great .