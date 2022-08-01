Ella Toone’s final goal and thrashing Norway – top 10 moments of England’s Euro 2022 tournament win

Euro 2022 is over, but the enthusiasm injected into the sport means that this event will become a milestone for women’s football.

It was the ladies who finally brought football home and they did so by beating the record eight-time champions Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday night.

While the England women’s soccer team’s achievements will be celebrated for decades, it’s the memories that make for the indelible moments. Below, Sports post guides you through the top 10 moments of the Lionesses’ incredible triumph.

England have won the European Championship trophy after beating Germany 2-1 on Sunday

Russo’s heel

The Lionesses rose to a 4-0 victory in their semi-final against Sweden, but the choice of goals came through Alessia Russo.

Manchester United star Russo missed a great opportunity with the goal at her mercy by firing straight at Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

But the 23-year-old was the first to react to the rebound, using her strength to fend off the defender and performing a daring chop that startled the stunned keeper in a moment that shook the world.

Striker Alessia Russo’s performed a brilliant heel against Sweden in the semi-finals

Subs to the rescue against Spain

England came closest to crashing into the European Championship in their quarter-final clash with Spain. After a struggle for possession in the first half, the Lionesses were lucky enough to still completely square the break.

But Esther Gonzalez’s goal caused nerves among the English supporters and put them behind in a crucial knockout match. Fortunately for the Lionesses, Sarina Wiegman’s plan was about to spring into action.

The introductions of Lucy Toone, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly shortly after the break finally brought the tide for the ladies of Wiegman.

Russo and Toone combined for the latter to score a late equalizer to bring the game into extra time, before Georgia Stanway scored a stunning, soaring effort to seal the win.

England had shown not only that they could beat the pre-tournament favorites but also that they could fight through adversity despite being cheered on by a frenzied crowd.

Unbridled joy and sports bras

Chloe Kelly scored a historic goal in extra time against Germany to win the Women’s European Championships, which she celebrated by taking off her shirt and waving it over her head in delight.

It will undoubtedly become the iconic image of the tournament for years to come and made the front pages of the British press on Monday morning.

But the celebration was even more famous than former American star Brandi Chastain, who ripped her shirt and sank to her knees to celebrate in a black sports bra after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final against China. .

“See you,” Chastain, 54, Kelly tweeted just after the final whistle.

Chloe Kelly’s ‘sports bra’ celebration after scoring in the final at Wembley was instantly iconic

Ella Toone’s ’10 out of 10′ goal

It’s one of the biggest clichés, but it’s always in the tight, petty moments when you need your most talented players to produce some kind of magic. Fortunately, the English players came to Wembley when the situation called for it.

When the final was 0-0 after an hour, Keira Walsh looked up, heard teammate Toone shout the ball over the top and hit a wonderfully weighted cross ball in her path.

As defenders chased and the keeper came out, the Manchester United star took her time, touched to position herself and deftly dipped the ball over Merle Frohms.

Men’s star Raheem Sterling – who knows a thing or two about ruthless finishing in an England shirt – quickly tweeted: ‘Composure 10/10…what a finish.’

Harry Kane also tweeted ‘bow to that finish too’, to which Toone jokingly replied: ‘I taught him that!’

Norway demolish in the group

After falling 1-0 past Austria in the first game of the tournament, the pressure was on the hosts as they faced Norway, a real threat on paper and the toughest game of the group.

But England destroyed former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg and Co and raced to a 6-0 lead at halftime before adding two more with no response after the break.

It was a declaration of intent from the Lionesses.

Jill Scott’s angry diatribe

Impressive midfielder Jill Scott was caught on camera swearing at Germany’s Sydney Lohmann after she committed a foul in the final, telling her opponent to fuck off.

BBC commentator Robyn Cowen apologized live on the broadcast, saying: ‘Apologies to any lip readers. I’m not sure you have to be one to find out what Jill Scott thought about that.”

It proved England’s courage and determination to win in brilliant style.

England’s Jill Scott (center) was caught swearing at Germany’s Sydney Lohmann (left) after fouling in the final

Dancing on the table

How else can you interrupt manager Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference than with an acapella rendition of the traditional English football song ‘It’s Coming Home’?

The whole team rushed in, completed Wiegman’s interview and danced merrily around in beautiful scenes.

Those who were in the room at the time will never forget that.

Mead’s family is watching

Among the thousands of frantic fans who saw Lionesses forward Beth Mead pick up the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards at Wembley were her father and brother.

Mead led Germany’s Alexandra Popp to the score despite both players finishing on six goals, with the Arsenal forward also claiming five assists in the tournament, which was more than Popp.

The pair, both dressed in ‘Mead 7’ shirts, held hands with pride and presumably a lump in their throats, especially after her stupor during last year’s Olympics.

“I can’t believe it,” she said BBC Sports. “Sometimes football puts you down, but bouncing back is the best way. I’m speechless, I can’t take it all in… I’m in shock.

‘I had a good cry with my mom and dad. I am so proud of this team, I love this team and I love this country!’

They will be immortalized in English football history. But how well do you know the 18 players who played for the Lionesses this summer on #WEuro2022? Read more about them ⤵️#BBCFfootball #BBCEuros — BBC Sports (@BBCSport) August 1, 2022

Ian Wright’s Passionate Speech

The legendary former Arsenal and England striker has long been a loud and proud champion of women’s football and has remained so throughout this tournament.

After responding to Lord Alan Sugar’s comment about men beating the Euros for women, he delivered another impassioned speech following England’s dramatic semi-final victory.

He told the BBC: ‘What happens now in the final, if girls can’t play football after this tournament like the boys can in their gym, then what are we going to do?

“We need to make sure they can play and have the opportunity to do this because it will inspire a lot of people. If this isn’t a legacy like what we saw with the [2012] Olympics, if there is no legacy after this, what do we do?’

Oh Wrighty, how we cherish you.

Finally the trophy at the moment of victory

Just before 8pm on Sunday, England captain Leah Williamson still hadn’t quite figured out what had happened.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she told BBC One. “Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the field and I’ll tell you what, the kids are fine.

“It’s the proudest moment of my life. I take it all in, every advice I had was to take in every second so I can relive it forever. I will relive that for a long time to come.

“The legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners. I love each and every one of you (the fans). I am so proud to be English. I do my best not to swear.’

Swear she didn’t, and she regained her composure to lift the trophy in front of a packed Wembley, ushering in a new era of women’s football.

It could just be a turning point for the sport in this country.