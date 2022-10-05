Ella Henderson defends decision to perform at Tory party conference after online backlash

Ella Henderson’s music team has defended its decision to perform at the Tory party conference, insisting it was a multi-party event.

The singer, 26, has been criticized on social media after appearing at the Conservative conference just weeks after performing at several Pride events.

The hitmaker Crazy What Love Can Do performed at a fringe event at the Birmingham conference, hosted by TikTok and UK Music.

The X Factor alum has been criticized by some for joining a party they say is “not sympathetic to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Hit Back: Ella Henderson’s music team has defended its decision to perform at the Tory party conference (pictured) as they insisted it was a multi-party event

A spokesperson for UK Music, which hosts Ella’s performance at the event, said: ‘Ella Henderson appeared as a guest of UK Music and TikTok at the Conservative Party Conference, following a similar event at the Labor Party Conference the week before. Ella was also supposed to perform at the PvdA conference, but had to cancel due to illness.’

“These events do not represent political affiliation and are held to highlight the importance of the UK music industry and the success of our talent on the world stage.

“It is vital that government and opposition parties value the importance of the UK music industry both economically and culturally and that is why UK Music, the industry representative body, exists and works on behalf of the industry.”

Concert: The 26-year-old singer has caused a stir on social media after appearing at the Conservative conference just weeks after performing at several Pride events (pictured at Brighton Pride in August)

Response: Fans have criticized Ella online after seeing a video of her at the conference

A video has surfaced online of Ella performing her hit single Ghost during the event.

After watching the clip, one person on Twitter said, “Disappointed with Ella Henderson. On the one hand, she may not have much to say about what’s in her diary, but she did have the choice to walk on that stage and entertain an audience that was actively hostile to our LGBTQ+ community.

Another said, ‘So Prides aren’t going to book Ella Henderson again, are they? Performing for the Tory conference when they have rolled back every promise and actively ignored people during the GRA reform consultation is a lot of sheeeeeeiite extent.”

A third wrote: “Ella Henderson really sat there and thought what should I do to not get booked for all these Pride events in the future.”

Another agreed, saying: ‘Ella Henderson is performing at the Tory conference just weeks after doing a string of Pride events…’

Others insisted she “didn’t need the money” enough to perform, saying, “Ella girl ain’t no way you needed the money.. I know they say a job is a job, but gworrrlll.. .

Another hit: ‘Ella Henderson performs on the B Stage at 57,000 Prides a year and pretends to be an ally.’

Some jumped to her defense, suggesting that the execution may not have been a suggestion of political affiliation.

One social media user said: ‘Not everyone has the privilege of putting political views and morals above their need to put food on the table.

“Of course she may be a secret Tory, but she may not be, so just leave her alone.”

Defense: Some jumped to her defense, suggesting that the execution may not have been a suggestion of political leanings

Another said: ‘Some of you need to give Ella Henderson some slack for performing at the Tory conference. You don’t know how her management is, how her finances are.

“She may need this (probably high-paying gig) to pay her living bills.”

Another person urged others “not to judge people by their political affiliations.”

Ella first rose to fame on the 2012 edition of the X Factor, finishing in sixth place despite many thinking that she was the top performer of that year, releasing her first album through Simon Cowell’s Syco label. .

She topped the charts with her 2014 single Ghost and debut album Chapter One, but later had an eight-year hiatus before releasing new music.

Ella is now signed to Atlantic and backed by London dance act Rudimental, this year she released her new album, Everything I Didn’t Say.

During her break, she went to Tetney, near Grimsby, and saw a therapist. After guesting on hits by Jax Jones and KSI, she began working on self-written material that better suited her versatile voice.