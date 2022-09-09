Elizabeth Olsen steps out with a friend amid rumors that she might star in House of the Dragon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elizabeth Olsen looked chic as she stepped out on Thursday to grab a snack and run errands with a friend.

The 33-year-old Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness star wore a white button-up blouse, black pleated trousers and black sandals in the summer heat.

The sighting comes amid rumors that the actress could star in season two of House Of The Dragon.

Classy chic: Elizabeth Olsen looked chic when she stepped out on Thursday to grab a treat

Daniel RPK leaked on Twitter this week that Olsen may be cast alongside Henry Cavill for season two of House Of Dragon. So far there has been no comment from her camp.

The House Of The Dragon, based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, is the second show in the franchise created by George Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen.

The first episode drew a whopping 10 million households, making it the largest premiere in HBO history.

Rumors circulate: Elizabeth Olsen was spotted with friend in Los Angeles amid rumors she could be one of the stars participating in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Beat the LA heat: She was seen makeup-free on her summer getaway enjoying herself

Along with her recent work on WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the actress has been cast to star in the upcoming HBO limited series Love And Death.

The show takes place in 1980, Texas and follows Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth, who, according to Deadline, is said to have murdered her neighbor, Betty Gore.

Although the talented beauty has starred in several movies, Elizabeth has opted to delete her social media accounts.

Could she join? The sighting comes amid rumors that the actress could star in season two of House Of The Dragon

During an interview amid a segment for Good Morning America, the star opened up about her decision.

“I feel like I had a good mental health relationship with Instagram,” she said, adding that “it hasn’t brought me much joy in my life.”

She also explained that taking down her social media has “made me very aware of what I consume from what I read or from the internet.”