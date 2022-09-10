Elizabeth Olsen steps out in LA amid rumours the actress could be joining House Of The Dragon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elizabeth Olsen looked casually chic in gym clothes as she stepped out on Friday to grab a coffee and run errands in Los Feliz, California.

During the quiet outing, the Marvel star, 33, wore a black long-sleeved top with a pair of black Under Armor running shorts and sandals.

Elizabeth, who has been hotly tipped to appear in confirmed series two of House Of The Dragon, wore her hair swept back and adorned with a cap.

Sports chic: Elizabeth Olsen looked casually chic in gym attire as she stepped out on Friday to grab a coffee and run errands in Los Feliz, California

She carried a shoulder bag and held a drink in each hand as she ran errands with a friend in Los Angeles.

The sighting comes amid rumors that the actress could star in season two of House of the Dragon.

The news was leaked on Twitter by Daniel RPK who said Elizabeth can be thrown alongside? Henry Cavill for season two, however, there has been no comment from her camp so far.

Based on Martin’s Fire & BloodThe House Of The Dragon is the second show in the franchise created by George Martin and Ryan Condal in front of HBO.

Out and about: During the quiet outing, the Marvel star, 33, wore a black long-sleeved top with a pair of black Under Armor running shorts and sandals

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The first episode drew a whopping 10 million households, making it the largest premiere in HBO history.

Along with her recent work on WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the actress has been cast to star in the upcoming HBO limited series love and death.

Set in 1980, Texas, the show follows Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth, who, according to Deadline, allegedly murdered her neighbor Betty Gore.

Although the talented beauty has starred in several movies, Elizabeth has opted to delete her social media accounts.

During an interview in the middle of a segment for Good morning Americathe star opened up about her decision.

“I feel like I had a good mental health relationship with Instagram,” she said, adding that “it hasn’t brought me much joy in my life.”

She also explained that taking down her social media “has made me very aware of what I consume from what I read or from the internet.”