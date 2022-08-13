Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a stylish casual no-makeup look while running errands in LA

Elizabeth Olsen was spotted in Los Angeles earlier Friday when she ran a quick errand to get some groceries.

The talented actress, 33, kept her look chic and comfortable, opting for an oversized button-up shirt and striped pants.

The star is known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will step into new shoes by starring in the upcoming HBO true crime series titled Love And Death.

The WandaVision actress kept her look simple while she picked up a few necessary items in the summer heat.

She wore a large yellow button-up shirt over striped, wide trousers.

To complete her overall ensemble for her outing, Elizabeth slipped into a pair of open-toe flat sandals that matched the color scheme of her outfit.

The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness star kept her accessories minimal and donned black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

She also wore a brown watch on her left wrist to help her keep track of time during a break from her busy schedule.

Elizabeth slung a tote bag over her right shoulder with Daunt Books printed on the front to help her hold all of her purchased items.

The star also carried a black bag over her shoulder to keep extra items like a phone safe. Her hair was parted to the side and her long locks were tucked into the back of her shirt collar.

She chose not to wear flashy makeup for her short outing earlier in the afternoon.

Along with her recent work on WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the actress has been cast to star in the upcoming HBO limited series, Love And Death.

Set in 1980, Texas, the show follows Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth, who murdered her neighbor Betty Gore, according to Deadline.

There is no official release date, but the true crime series will premiere on the streaming site later in 2022.

Although the talented beauty has starred in a number of movies, Elizabeth has chosen to get rid of her social media accounts.

During an interview in the middle of a segment for Good morning Americathe star opened up about her decision.

“I feel like I had a good mental health relationship with Instagram,” she said, adding that it hasn’t brought me much joy in my life.”

She also explained that taking down her social media has made me “very aware with what I consume from what I read or from the internet.”