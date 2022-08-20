Elizabeth Olsen seen during Whole Foods run with her mother Jarnette in LA

<!–

Elizabeth Olsen enjoyed a mother-daughter day out with her mother Jarnette Olsen in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 18.

The WandaVision actress, 33, stepped out in a skintight green tank top and black pants.

She pulled a black baseball cap low over her eyes and walked in sandals.

The Los Angeles resident shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses and her hair was in a tight bun.

Her mother, 68, wore a large black shirt and light purple sweat. She added a black headband and tied her hair in a sort of messy ponytail.

The pair were just leaving the Whole Foods grocery store when they were spotted.

The Oldboy actress’ outing marked a rare day off for the ever-busy star.

Along with her recent work on WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the actress will star in the upcoming HBO limited series, Love And Death.

Set in 1980, Texas, the show follows Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth, who is said to have murdered her neighbor, Betty Gore. Deadline.

There is no official release date, but the true crime series will premiere on the streaming site later in 2022.

Although the talented beauty has starred in a number of movies, Elizabeth has chosen to get rid of her social media accounts.

During an interview in the middle of a segment for Good morning Americathe star opened up about her decision.

“I feel like I had a good mental health relationship with Instagram,” she said, adding that it hasn’t brought me much joy in my life.”

She also explained that taking down her social media has made me “very aware with what I consume from what I read or from the internet.”