Elizabeth Olsen oozes chic in a maxi shirt dress after Banksy art bash with husband Robbie Arnett

Entertainment
By Merry
Elizabeth Olsen looks quintessentially chic in a monochromatic trimmed shirt dress as she leaves Banksy art bash with husband Robbie Arnett in LA

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 12:25, 23 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:25, 23 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Elizabeth Olsen put on a chic look on Thursday as she drove through downtown Los Angeles with her husband Robbie Arnett after enjoying a night out at the Banksy Girl On A Swing party.

The actress, 33, wore a cream maxi shirt dress with a thigh-grazing slit and black trims, a tie belt and two breast pockets.

She kept the stylish look monochromatic with a pair of black heeled boots and kept warm with a blazer jacket on top.

Stylish: Elizabeth Olsen, 33, looked quintessentially chic in a monochromatic trimmed shirt dress on Thursday as she left Banksy's Girl On The Swing art bash in Downtown LA
Stylish: Elizabeth Olsen, 33, looked quintessentially chic in a monochromatic trimmed shirt dress on Thursday as she left Banksy's Girl On The Swing art bash in Downtown LA

Stylish: Elizabeth Olsen, 33, looked quintessentially chic in a monochromatic trimmed shirt dress on Thursday as she left Banksy’s Girl On The Swing art bash in Downtown LA

Elizabeth radiated class as she pulled her soft brown locks away from her face in a sleek bun.

As the star completed the understated look with a subtle makeup look on her glowing complexion while carrying a canvas tote bag as she walked past her beauty.

Robbie, who is part of the indie band Milo Greene, chose straight-leg trousers and a white shirt for the outing, with a shirt with rolled-up sleeves layered.

Date night: The actress was joined by her husband Robbie Arnett as they went home from the party
Date night: The actress was joined by her husband Robbie Arnett as they went home from the party

Date night: The actress was joined by her husband Robbie Arnett as they went home from the party

Gorgeous: Her cream maxi shirt dress had a thigh-grazing slit and black trims, a tie belt and two breast pockets
Gorgeous: Her cream maxi shirt dress had a thigh-grazing slit and black trims, a tie belt and two breast pockets
Requirements: While carrying a small canvas tote bag
Requirements: While carrying a small canvas tote bag

Gorgeous: Her cream maxi shirt dress had a thigh-grazing slit and black trims, a tie belt and two breast pockets

Layered: She kept the stylish look monochromatic with a pair of black heeled boots and kept warm with a blazer jacket on top
Layered: She kept the stylish look monochromatic with a pair of black heeled boots and kept warm with a blazer jacket on top

Layered: She kept the stylish look monochromatic with a pair of black heeled boots and kept warm with a blazer jacket on top

He opted for comfort in a pair of basic white sneakers, with his ultra-dark locks slicked back.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret 2020 ceremony during Covid-19, boarded a black sports car while Robbie took on the role of designated driver for the evening.

Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy’s iconic mural depicting a girl from the A waves into a pre-existing ‘parking sign’.

The Banksy adorns one side of the seven-story building and was announced to go up for auction earlier this month – bids are accepted until October 20.

Sleek: Elizabeth radiated class as she fashioned her soft brown locks away from her face into a sleek bun
Sleek: Elizabeth radiated class as she fashioned her soft brown locks away from her face into a sleek bun

Sleek: Elizabeth radiated class as she fashioned her soft brown locks away from her face into a sleek bun

Quiet: Robbie, who is part of the indie band Milo Greene, opted for a straight leg outing with a white vest, and a shirt with rolled up sleeves
Quiet: Robbie, who is part of the indie band Milo Greene, opted for a straight leg outing with a white vest, and a shirt with rolled up sleeves

Quiet: Robbie, who is part of the indie band Milo Greene, opted for a straight leg outing with a white vest, and a shirt with rolled up sleeves

Home time: The couple got into a black sports car while Robbie took on the role of designated driver for the evening
Home time: The couple got into a black sports car while Robbie took on the role of designated driver for the evening

Home time: The couple got into a black sports car while Robbie took on the role of designated driver for the evening

The outing comes amid rumors that the actress could star in season two of House of the Dragon.

The news was leaked on Twitter by Daniel RPK who said Elizabeth can be thrown alongside? Henry Cavill for season two, however, there has been no comment from her camp so far.

Based on Martin’s Fire & BloodThe House Of The Dragon is the second show in the franchise created by George Martin and Ryan Condal in front of HBO.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The first episode drew a whopping 10 million households, making it the largest premiere in HBO history.

Along with her recent work on WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the actress has been cast to star in the upcoming HBO limited series love and death.

Set in 1980, Texas, the show follows Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth, who Deadline claims killed her neighbor Betty Gore.

Bash: Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy's iconic mural depicting a girl from the A waves into a pre-existing 'parking lot' sign
Bash: Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy's iconic mural, featuring a girl swinging at the A in a pre-existing 'parking lot' sign
Bash: Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy's iconic mural depicting a girl from the A waves into a pre-existing 'parking lot' sign
Bash: Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy's iconic mural depicting a girl from the A waves into a pre-existing 'parking lot' sign

Bash: Elizabeth and her husband spent the evening with a host of other exclusive guests as they celebrated artist Banksy’s iconic mural depicting a girl from the A waves into a pre-existing ‘parking lot’ sign

Art night: The Banksy adorns one side of the seven-story building and was announced to auction earlier this month - bids accepted until October 20
Art night: The Banksy adorns one side of the seven-story building and was announced to auction earlier this month - bids accepted until October 20

Art night: The Banksy adorns one side of the seven-story building and was announced to auction earlier this month – bids accepted until October 20

