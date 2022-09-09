Elizabeth Line driver shares heartfelt personal tribute to the Queen as he announces her death

This is the poignant moment when a former army veteran pays a powerful personal tribute as he announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II to bewildered commuters.

The driver, who said he was privileged to serve the monarch as a soldier of the British Army, shared the devastating news when it broke around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

With the nation gripped by tragedy, he said, “I’m sure you will all attend with me a moment of remembrance of a wonderful lady and queen.

‘Also, on a personal note, for me to say it was an honor to serve my Queen in the British Army for nine years.

“It will be an honor to work on the Elizabeth Line until the day I retire. Thank you.’

The commuter railway opened in May as an enduring namesake of Her Majesty, with the monarch surprising all in attendance when she officially opened the £18.9 billion project.

The driver, who said he was privileged to serve the monarch as a soldier of the British Army, shared the devastating news when it became known around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

Tube driver pays emotional tribute to Queen saying ‘he was proud to serve as army officer for her’ to announce the news to passengers

The commuter railway opened in May as an enduring namesake of Her Majesty, with the monarch surprising all in attendance when she officially opened the £18.9 billion project

With an impromptu emotional tribute to Her Majesty, the driver then said “he had been proud to serve as an army officer for her and will serve as an Elizabeth line driver until the day he retires.”

Dozens of commentators took to TikTok and praised the man’s “respectful” and “heartwarming” comments in the wake of the tragedy.

Joseph Thompson wrote, “This is the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen since I heard she was gone.”

Another user added: “Protect that man at all costs, very respectfully and sincerely.”

Another said, “Respect. I wish we could thank him for his service too.”

The Queen died yesterday afternoon in Balmoral with Charles and Princess Anne at her bedside. She was 96 years old and had reigned for 70 years – the longest of any British monarch.

News of her death sparked a wave of tributes at home and abroad, led by the Prime Minister, who hailed the Queen as “the rock on which modern Britain is built” and described her death as the end of the second Elizabethan era. era.

Even the staff of the royal household were in tears yesterday as they coped with the loss of their beloved head of state.

Today begins a national and royal period of mourning. Thousands flocked to Buckingham Palace yesterday to lay flowers and send condolences.

All of Her Majesty’s children, as well as grandson Prince William, were rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch died “peacefully” yesterday at the age of 96 on the Balmoral estate, surrounded by her family. Her death sparked an immediate and huge flood of emotions, with thousands of mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight (pictured)

Taxis lined up on The Mall in central London after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Police officers guard a message announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death, pictured on the railings outside Buckingham Palace after announcing her death

Buckingham Palace released a statement at 12:32pm saying the Queen’s doctors were “concerned” for her health and advised her to remain under medical supervision while family members were informed.

Charles was already by his mother’s side at her beloved home in the Highlands after senior aides, fearing the worst, dispatched the Queen’s helicopter in burgundy colors at 6:48 a.m. from Windsor to pick him up at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, where he had stayed the night after conducting several official engagements. He reached Balmoral at 10:27 am.

Tonight he will deliver his first televised speech to the country and the Commonwealth as king, which he will have recorded earlier in the day.

Yesterday, staff hastily arranged a jet to pick up the Queen’s other children – Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York – as well as the Countess of Wessex, who adores and treats the Queen like a second daughter. – and take them to Aberdeen.

Boris Johnson, who was the Queen’s 14th prime minister until this week, said Britain was going through its ‘saddest day’ after the death of ‘Elizabeth the Great’. In the picture, the queen on Tuesday

Princes William, Andrew and Edward arrive in Balmoral along with Sophie, Countess of Wessex as they rush to be at the Queen’s bedside after news of her deteriorating health was announced

Her grandson, Prince William – who, until the King grants him and his wife the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, will be known as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge – joined them.

His wife Kate stayed with their three children, who have recently started a new school.

Prince Harry, traveling alone, ran from Scotland to the north of the border but was still airborne by the time her death was officially confirmed by the palace. At 7:52 p.m., he would finally arrive at his grandmother’s favorite retreat.

Operation London Bridge will go into effect today, a 10-day period between the Queen’s death and her state funeral, which is expected to take place on Monday, September 19, as the country plunges into a period of official mourning.

The Queen’s casket is expected to remain in Balmoral for the next two days before being flown back to London next week.

But the pendulum for introducing His Majesty to his people will also begin to swing, with Charles and Camilla returning to London today as King and Queen consort.

He is expected to hold his accession council tomorrow.