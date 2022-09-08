Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, leading the nation through profound changes and leaving a vibrant legacy.

Elizabeth II a life on the throne © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

In her six decades on the throne, the Queen has traveled extensively, patronized numerous charities and raised a family of four children, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was credited with building national unity in times of great social and political change, while also modernizing the British crown.

When King George VI died of lung cancer on February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth visited a remote, wooden-posted hotel in Kenya’s Aberdare National Park. It was while her husband Prince Philip broke the news of her father’s death. She was only 25.

She and the prince canceled the rest of the trip and returned to Britain the next day. Her coronation, a spectacular ceremony watched by millions on television, took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

Her coronation was an extraordinary fate for a girl who was never destined to ascend the throne.

Join the war effort

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth was only third in line to the throne after Edward, Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) and her father Albert, the Duke of York.

She grew up in Piccadilly 145, the London house taken by her parents (who called her ‘Lilibet’) shortly after her birth. It wasn’t until 1936, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to marry the twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson and her father ascended the throne as King George VI, that she became heir presumptive.

With the outbreak of World War II, Britain was regularly targeted by German bombers. The King refused to move from Buckingham Palace during the attacks, but Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were taken for their safety to Windsor Castle west of London, where they spent most of the war years.

Princess Elizabeth repairs a tire from a British military vehicle during World War II. © AFP

The two sisters would later join the war effort, knitting socks and making bandages for British soldiers at the front. In 1940, at the age of 14, Princess Elizabeth gave her first radio speech. She addressed the children who had moved from London to escape the bombing, expressing an “expression of sympathy” for those separated from loved ones and “gratitude” for their rural hosts.

In early 1942 she was appointed Commander in Chief of the Grenadier Guards Infantry Regiment and towards the end of the war she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army. Despite being the heir apparent, she learned to drive and repair military vehicles. These skills would stay with her long after the war. She reportedly looked after her own cars and enjoyed driving the small roads near the royal residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland behind the wheel of a Land Rover.

The crown first

Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, a distant cousin who was an officer in the Royal Navy, in November 1947. A year later, she gave birth to Prince Charles, who is the first in line to the throne. The birth of Princess Anne would follow in 1950, that of Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for photos on their wedding day, November 20, 1947. © AFP

Even before her coronation, service to the crown rather than raising a family seemed to be the focus of the young princess. As King George VI’s health deteriorated rapidly from 1950 onwards, she increasingly replaced him on official trips and ceremonies.

In 1951, she and Prince Philip embarked on a month-long trip to Canada and then visited the United States, where she hosted then-President Harry Truman at a formal dinner at the Canadian Embassy in Washington. The following year, the couple left for a visit to Australia and New Zealand, but stopped first in Kenya – where she learned of her father’s death, news that would make her the 40th English monarch to rule since William the Conqueror.

Two days later, she made her first statement to leading politicians in London, saying: “By the sudden death of my dear father, I have been called to assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty… My heart is too full to say more today. to say to you then I will always work, as my father did during his reign, to promote the happiness and prosperity of my peoples, as they are all over the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey. © AFP

Above the Battle

Just a few months after her coronation in 1953, as Queen, she began to complete the Commonwealth tour she had begun before her father’s death. She visited Bermuda, Jamaica, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, the Cocos Islands, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), Uganda, Malta, Gibraltar and Aden.

In February 1974, Queen Elizabeth visits the Condominium of the New Hebrides, a former Franco-British colony. © AFP

The trip seemed to set a precedent for the rest of her reign, revealing her aspiration to be closer to Commonwealth citizens — 130 million people spread across the planet — than her royal predecessors.

The Queen completed more than 265 foreign trips during her lifetime and visited about 120 countries. She also hosted several generations of world leaders at Buckingham Palace: Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, John F. Kennedy, Pope John Paul II, Gerhard Schröder, George W. Bush, Jacques Chirac, Nelson Mandela, Angela Merkel and Barack Obama are just a few of the numbers she has welcomed.

Queen Elizabeth with former South African President Nelson Mandela and Prince Philip on October 20, 2003. © Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP

The Queen “[took] seriously about her anointing with holy oil during her coronation,” said biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

While witnessing the dissolution of the British Empire, the Falklands War and the Brexit vote, the Queen was always careful to rise above the political struggle.

Regular meetings between the Queen and the Prime Minister were one of the few well-kept secrets in the British government. No prime minister has ever revealed the details of these talks.

“She has great insights and great knowledge of all the conversations she’s had over the years,” former Prime Minister David Cameron told ABC on her administration’s 60th anniversary in 2013. “So she asks brilliant questions that make you think. .”

It is estimated that more than 1 million people came to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in June 2012, marking her 60th anniversary on the throne, with a celebratory fleet of more than 1,000 boats sailing up the River Thames.

The Diana Dilemma

While the queen symbolized unity and continuity for her country, she also faced personal family battles and tragedy. The divorces of three of her children tarnished the image of the royal family and were played out under the relentless gaze of the media.

Her reaction to the death of Princess Diana, the ex-wife of Prince Charles in 1997, caused friction between the Queen and the public. The refusal to fly the British flag at half-mast over Buckingham Palace as a sign of mourning forced the Sun tabloid to demand: “Show us there’s a heart in the House of Windsor.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the flowers left by mourners at Princess Diana’s home at Kensington Palace. © John Stillwell, AFP

The Queen followed protocol, which dictates that only the Royal Standard flies over the palace when the sovereign is in residence. Elizabeth eventually ordered the Union Flag to be lowered and paid tribute to Diana in a now-famous television speech, regaining much of the esteem she had temporarily lost.

This break with tradition in the wake of Diana’s death was evidence to some that the Queen knew how to modernize the monarchy and lead it into the 21st century.

She also warmly welcomed Kate Middleton when she married Prince William – Prince Charles’ eldest son – in 2011, to become the Duchess of Cambridge and the first member of the middle class to marry a future king. The young couple welcomed a new heir, Prince George, in 2013, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018.

That year, the Queen also gave her blessing to William’s younger brother Harry to marry divorced actress Meghan Markle, the first African American to join the Windsor family. However, relations with the couple soon soured, eventually leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigning as senior members of the royal family and moving to California.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the inauguration of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire on June 14, 2018. © Jim Clarke, AFP

Buckingham Palace was soon rocked by another scandal involving Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl. It prompted the Queen to strip the prince – long referred to as her “favorite son” by the media – in January 2022 of his military honors and royal roles at charities.

Months earlier, in April 2021, after more than 73 years of marriage, Elizabeth II received her biggest blow with the death of her husband Prince Philip, her “strength and steadfastness”.

The Queen looked increasingly frail after Philip’s death, her health being dogged by a series of ailments and a bout of Covid-19. Poor health forced her to skip the traditional Queen’s Speech in May 2022 – for the third time in her reign. Weeks later, however, she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd during festivities to mark her platinum anniversary. The four days of celebrating her 70 years on the throne underlined the country’s deep bond with its longest-reigning monarch.

A guardian of tradition and national unity, Elizabeth II passed away serenely at the age of 96, leaving behind three generations of heirs and a stable monarchy that remains central to British life.