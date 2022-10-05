Elizabeth Hurley stuns as she shows off her figure in a fuchsia dress at the New York Stock Exchange

<!–

Elizabeth Hurley looked nothing short of sensational when she stepped out in New York for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The actress and model, 57, showed off her slim physique in a figure-hugging fuchsia dress when she visited the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Liz was visiting the NYSE when Estee Lauder rang the closing bell in honor of the brand’s breast cancer awareness campaign. Liz has been working with the brand to raise awareness about breast cancer for 27 years.

Liz looked incredible in her dress, which featured a high neck, long sleeves and a button-like design across the chest and arms.

The Austin Powers star paired the look with pink platform heels and wore her dark locks out and over her shoulders.

Liz appeared in good spirits as she posed with the likes of William Lauder, the executive chairman of The Estee Lauder Companies, and the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda.

She also visited the Empire State Building earlier this week after holding a lighting ceremony honoring the Estee Lauder Company’s breast cancer campaign during the cause’s awareness month.

The actress, 57, put on a dazzling display in a neon pink blazer suit with sparkly sequins, which she paired with a pair of white sneakers.

The Bedazzled star encourages women to check themselves regularly for signs of breast cancer, as new research from The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) UK & Ireland has found that eight in ten women don’t.

A longtime global ambassador for ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign, she believes more needs to be done to encourage everyone to check for signs of the disease.

She told MailOnline exclusively: “Evelyn H. Lauder co-founded Pink Ribbon and founded The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign because she recognized that women all over the world were dying from breast cancer, and no one was talking about it.

“Ironically, it was around the same time I had just lost my beloved grandmother to breast cancer – she put off going to the doctor for a year and never spoke about it.

“Now, three decades later, it’s encouraging to see that breast cancer is no longer the taboo it once was.

“More people are talking about it and awareness and access to information about breast cancer have increased significantly.

“But we need to do more to improve the self-check numbers because we know that early detection saves lives.”

Elizabeth previously revealed how her grandmother kept her diagnosis a secret from the rest of the family, saying that her relative showed her scars from a double mastectomy when she finally told her family about her diagnosis, but often changed the subject.

Estee Lauder has done quite a bit to fight breast cancer over the past 30 years, including funding more than $108 million worldwide for lifesaving research, education and medical services and more than $86 million funding medical research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an international effort to combat the disease that is diagnosed in 2.3 million people each year.