Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun as she frolics with SIX cocker spaniel puppies in a sweet video

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip enjoying the sun with SIX cocker spaniel puppies.

The actress, 57, looked stunning in a figure-hugging sundress as she romped with the dogs in the lush grounds of her mansion.

And while it’s not clear if she owns the animals, Liz hugged them lovingly before laying down on the grass as they clambered over her and needed attention.

The stunner caused a storm in the low-cut ensemble with colorful floral and lace details.

She let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders while accentuating her natural beauty with a light layer of makeup.

The brown, gold and black pups seemed in their element as they bounced around on the lawn before getting kisses from the Austin Powers star.

Basking in the summer sun, a radiant Liz was surrounded by neatly trimmed lawns and blooming pink roses.

She captioned the clip: ‘Puppy love forever’.

Running to the comment section, son Damian, 20, wrote: ‘Cute’. Whist Brooke Warne – the daughter of her late partner Shane – added: ‘Omg!!’.

It comes after the model reportedly struck a deal with the Karen Millen brand to become the new face – and body – of their fashion line.

Liz is also set to receive £300,000 for her work and is tipped to strip naked to show off their bikini collection and swimsuit line.

Elizabeth, who is also known for her love of high-end fashion – snapped on red carpets with Versace – is ready to raise the bar and bring extra glamor to the mainstream fashion business.

A Karen Millen source told The sun on Sunday: “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited about this high-profile deal.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the star who designs all of her own swimwear, is getting a six-figure deal for the collaboration.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.