Elizabeth Hurley shows off her incredible figure in yellow bikini as she cuddles her pet pooches

It looks like British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley isn’t done celebrating International Dog Day, which is being marked as August 26, and is sharing another adorable clip with fans on Monday.

The 57-year-old, who is the proud owner of six Cocker Spaniel puppies, shared a video on Instagram of her cuddling herself with her pets.

In one shot, Hurley can be seen sunbathing in a yellow thong bikini as her pets jump on top of her for a pet.

In another shot, the Austin Powers star relaxes on the grass in jeans while hugging one of her dogs.

“More dog love ❤️ #internationaldogday,” she captioned her post.

The post was also filled with numerous selfies of Hurley and her pups and a sweet photo of herself blowing a kiss to one of her dogs.

Last Sunday, Hurley shared another video of her looking fabulous in a white sundress playing with her dogs when they were little puppies.

‘Puppy love forever’, she captioned her message.

Running to the comment section, son Damian, 20, wrote: ‘Cute’. Whist Brooke Warne – daughter of her late partner Shane – added: ‘Omg!!’

It comes after the model reportedly struck a deal with the Karen Millen brand to become the new face – and body – of their fashion line.

Liz is also set to receive £300,000 for her work and is tipped to strip naked to show off their bikini collection and swimsuit line.

Elizabeth, who is also known for her love of high-end fashion – snapped on red carpets with Versace – is ready to raise the bar and bring extra glamor to the mainstream fashion business.

A Karen Millen source told The sun on Sunday: “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited about this high-profile deal.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the star who designs all of her own swimwear, is getting a six-figure deal for the collaboration.