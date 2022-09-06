Elizabeth Hurley puts on a busty display in black corset as she launches Karen Millen fashion line

<!–

Elizabeth Hurley radiated sex appeal in some sensational outfits as she modeled the looks of her new fashion line with Karen Millen.

The 57-year-old actress has teamed up with the retail chain in their ICONS series to create a luxurious line of women’s clothing.

And in a series of new snaps, she looked nothing short of sensational in the array of outfits.

Wow!

One photo showed the mother-of-one looking stunning in a black form-fitting dress, with a corset-inspired bodice.

Elizabeth donned a leggy display case in another black dress, covered in sequins with a bold high slit and cut-out at the sides for an extra flash of skin.

She added a pop of color to the collection and also wore a bright red suit that showed off a lot of cleavage.

Talented:

Unbelievable:

Then she donned a striking blue coat, which she layered over a matching blue silk dress.

Other looks included a cream coat paired with thigh-high boots, white pants and a matching plunging neckline cardigan.

Her dark brown locks were styled in neat waves for the shoot, while she wore a set of stylish earrings.

Sultry:

Statement:

Sensational:

Elizabeth opted for a totally glamorous face to accentuate her model’s looks, opting for a smoky eyeshadow and nude lipgloss.

The collection, which will be launched on Karen Millen’s website, is described by the retailer as ‘feminine’ and ‘daring’.

A description reads: “Elizabeth Hurley, a formidable force of fashion, beauty and feminine glamour, cemented her status as an icon during the rise of her career in the 1990s.

Dazzling:

Stunning:

When it comes to Elizabeth’s signature style – forever flawlessly dressed, each piece is carefully chosen to frame her shape – chosen with the intention of enhancing her femininity, a statement that boldly identifies her above the rest.

“The atmosphere of our third ICONS series is steeped in luxury. Lush yet rich tones and textured designs, everyday pieces taken to great heights.’

The retailer also refers to ‘decadent details’ in its clothing range, including corsets and haute couture-inspired design.

Flawless: